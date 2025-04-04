[News Today] “Yoon violates constitutional duty”

The Constitutional Court upheld all five grounds for impeachment. It also recognized the unlawful attempt to arrest politicians and the forceful removal of lawmakers from the National Assembly. South Korea must now hold a presidential election within the upcoming 60 days.



The Constitutional Court concluded that Yoon Suk Yeol had failed to fulfill his duty of defending the Constitution by mobilizing the armed forces and police, undermining the authority of parliament and other constitutional institutions, and violating people's basic human rights.



In short, he had seriously betrayed people's trust.



The country's highest court recognized all five reasons for the impeachment.



The justices determined that Yoon had been involved in the attempts to arrest politicians during the December 3rd martial law.



He had infringed on legislators' immunity from arrest and freedom of political activities by attempting to locate the leaders of political parties.



Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court

The accused deployed soldiers and police to restrict legislators' entry into the

Nat’l Assembly while giving orders to drag them out, thereby inhibiting them

from exercising their rights. He violated the constitutional article that granted parliament the right to demand a removal of martial law and infringed on

lawmakers' right to deliberate and vote as well as their immunity from arrest.



The acting chief justice said that Yoon's claims are not reasonable since sending troops to the National Election Commission office just on the suspicion of rigged elections cannot be justified.



The Constitutional Court did not accept any of the procedural issues raised by Yoon's legal team.



Upon hearing the Constitutional Court's decision to remove Yoon, the National Assembly's impeachment team called it the triumph of the Constitution, democracy and the people.



Meanwhile, ex-President Yoon's legal representatives said the court's decision was wholly a political one.



Now that a sitting president has been ousted from office, South Korea has to hold a presidential election within the next sixty days.