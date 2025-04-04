[News Today] Parties react to court verdict

[LEAD]

We now take a look at how the political parties reacted right after the Consitutional Court's decision. Quite obviously, there was a clear divide.



[REPORT]

Acting President Han Duck-soo has issued a statement to the Korean public.



He vowed to exert best efforts in managing the presidential election in accordance with the law so the next administration can smoothly launch without a glitch.



Han Duck-soo / Acting President

The government will do its best to prevent any tremors to people's lives and the economy.



Following the verdict, ruling People Power Party's interim leader Kwon Young-se also issued a statement, saying his party humbly accepts the court's decision with a heavy heart.



He said the PPP feels responsible for failing to fulfill its role as the ruling party and sincerely apologized to the public.



He said it's also sorry for failing to fend off the repeated legislative and political tyranny in the main opposition Democratic Party-held parliament.



But the party stressed there can be no violence or extreme actions under any circumstances.



Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung said the great Korean people have restored a democratic republic and extended his gratitude and respect to the people.



He pledged to do his best so that politics can be the hope for the country and

its people and to prevent a recurrence of a tragic destruction of constitutional order.



Lee said it's a new start for Korea and vowed to restore democracy and public livelihood together with the people through a united sprit.



Acting chief of Rebuilding Korea Party Kim Sun-min also held a press conference and declared a victory for democracy and vowed to get to the bottom of the insurrection. Kim also stressed that those responsible will be tried before the law and history.



In a news conference outside court, New Reform Party Acting Chief Chun Ha-ram meanwhile said that the court has made its stance clear against any attempts to tear down the democratic regime by using violence and mobilizing troops and police force.