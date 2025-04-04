[News Today] Contrasting protester reactions
2025.04.04
[LEAD]
As the Consitutional Court announced their decision, cheers erupted among pro-impeachment protesters. At the same time, supporters of Yoon voiced their dissent with shouts and profanities. Amidst these tensions, police remain vigilant, readying for any unforeseen developments.
[REPORT]
Pro-impeachment protesters watched the Constitutional Court rule in favor of Yoon's removal on big screen TVs set up at the scene.
They applauded and shouted each time the acting chief justice read out the reasons for Yoon's expulsion.
They all stood up and erupted into cheers with loud applause and shouts when the court was about to announce the verdict removing Yoon from office.
Even after the court finished delivering the verdict, they continued to shout out slogans and wave flags to music.
In contrast, those opposing impeachment kept sighing and some even teared up while the court decisions were read out.
According to an unofficial police estimate, about 16,000 pro-Yoon demonstrators remained gathered in front of the presidential residence and continued holding a rally.
Immediately after the verdict was passed, some Yoon supporters broke police vehicle windows and caused disturbance, but most of them left the scene rather quietly.
A security alert of the highest level was issued at midnight for all law enforcement officers nationwide.
This is the highest and most serious emergency duty system in which 100% of police forces can be mobilized.
Police deployed roughly 14,000 officers around Gwanghwamun, the presidential residence in Hannam-dong and other key locations in Seoul to maintain order.
