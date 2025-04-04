News Today

[News Today] Contrasting protester reactions

입력 2025.04.04 (16:12) 수정 2025.04.04 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As the Consitutional Court announced their decision, cheers erupted among pro-impeachment protesters. At the same time, supporters of Yoon voiced their dissent with shouts and profanities. Amidst these tensions, police remain vigilant, readying for any unforeseen developments.

[REPORT]
Pro-impeachment protesters watched the Constitutional Court rule in favor of Yoon's removal on big screen TVs set up at the scene.

They applauded and shouted each time the acting chief justice read out the reasons for Yoon's expulsion.

They all stood up and erupted into cheers with loud applause and shouts when the court was about to announce the verdict removing Yoon from office.

Even after the court finished delivering the verdict, they continued to shout out slogans and wave flags to music.

In contrast, those opposing impeachment kept sighing and some even teared up while the court decisions were read out.

According to an unofficial police estimate, about 16,000 pro-Yoon demonstrators remained gathered in front of the presidential residence and continued holding a rally.

Immediately after the verdict was passed, some Yoon supporters broke police vehicle windows and caused disturbance, but most of them left the scene rather quietly.

A security alert of the highest level was issued at midnight for all law enforcement officers nationwide.

This is the highest and most serious emergency duty system in which 100% of police forces can be mobilized.

Police deployed roughly 14,000 officers around Gwanghwamun, the presidential residence in Hannam-dong and other key locations in Seoul to maintain order.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Contrasting protester reactions
    • 입력 2025-04-04 16:12:34
    • 수정2025-04-04 16:13:58
    News Today

[LEAD]
As the Consitutional Court announced their decision, cheers erupted among pro-impeachment protesters. At the same time, supporters of Yoon voiced their dissent with shouts and profanities. Amidst these tensions, police remain vigilant, readying for any unforeseen developments.

[REPORT]
Pro-impeachment protesters watched the Constitutional Court rule in favor of Yoon's removal on big screen TVs set up at the scene.

They applauded and shouted each time the acting chief justice read out the reasons for Yoon's expulsion.

They all stood up and erupted into cheers with loud applause and shouts when the court was about to announce the verdict removing Yoon from office.

Even after the court finished delivering the verdict, they continued to shout out slogans and wave flags to music.

In contrast, those opposing impeachment kept sighing and some even teared up while the court decisions were read out.

According to an unofficial police estimate, about 16,000 pro-Yoon demonstrators remained gathered in front of the presidential residence and continued holding a rally.

Immediately after the verdict was passed, some Yoon supporters broke police vehicle windows and caused disturbance, but most of them left the scene rather quietly.

A security alert of the highest level was issued at midnight for all law enforcement officers nationwide.

This is the highest and most serious emergency duty system in which 100% of police forces can be mobilized.

Police deployed roughly 14,000 officers around Gwanghwamun, the presidential residence in Hannam-dong and other key locations in Seoul to maintain order.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 “기대 부응하지 못해 죄송”…<br>이 시각 대통령실

윤 전 대통령 “기대 부응하지 못해 죄송”…이 시각 대통령실
정진석 비서실장 등 대통령실 <br>고위급 참모진 전원 사의 표명

정진석 비서실장 등 대통령실 고위급 참모진 전원 사의 표명
윤석열 파면 “헌법수호 관점에서 용납 안되는 중대한 법 위반행위”…재판관 전원일치

윤석열 파면 “헌법수호 관점에서 용납 안되는 중대한 법 위반행위”…재판관 전원일치
침통한 국민의힘…“내일은 내일의 태양이 뜰 것입니다”

침통한 국민의힘…“내일은 내일의 태양이 뜰 것입니다”

수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.