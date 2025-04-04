[News Today] Yoon ousted, what now?

입력 2025-04-04 16:14:07 수정 2025-04-04 16:14:38 News Today





[LEAD]

Following the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been stripped of his title and immediately removed from office. He will no longer receive the customary benefits afforded to former presidents, except for continued personal security.



[REPORT]

Following the Constitutional Court's verdict on the president's impeachment, Yoon Suk Yeol was immediately stripped of power.



Unlike presidents who fulfill their term in office, those who are impeached while in office are deprived of most of the post-presidential benefits guaranteed by a legislation on the status and treatment of former presidents.



First of all, impeached former presidents are not entitled to the presidential pension, which is 95% of the salary they received while in office.



Considering Yoon's salary last year, his monthly pension would've been around

12 million won, a little over 8,300 U.S. dollars.



He is also no longer entitled to funding for medical treatment at state-run and public hospitals or burial at the National Cemetery after his death.



The Constitutional Court ruling to impeach Yoon also deprives him of immunity from criminal prosecution granted to sitting presidents.



This means prosecutors can now conduct compulsory investigations into his alleged meddling in candidate nominations and indict him according to the findings.



According to the Public Official Election Act, Yoon is prohibited from running for public office for the next five years.



The only benefit he can receive with his newfound status is personal security.



The Presidential Security Service will likely escort him each time he visits a court to attend criminal trials.



Minimum security is needed because Yoon, albeit removed from office, had dealt

with the country's highly-classified information.



By law, the security detail is provided for up to ten years, but can be extended to lifelong coverage as the practice is cutomary.