News Today

[News Today] Yoon ousted, what now?

입력 2025.04.04 (16:14) 수정 2025.04.04 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Following the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been stripped of his title and immediately removed from office. He will no longer receive the customary benefits afforded to former presidents, except for continued personal security.

[REPORT]
Following the Constitutional Court's verdict on the president's impeachment, Yoon Suk Yeol was immediately stripped of power.

Unlike presidents who fulfill their term in office, those who are impeached while in office are deprived of most of the post-presidential benefits guaranteed by a legislation on the status and treatment of former presidents.

First of all, impeached former presidents are not entitled to the presidential pension, which is 95% of the salary they received while in office.

Considering Yoon's salary last year, his monthly pension would've been around
12 million won, a little over 8,300 U.S. dollars.

He is also no longer entitled to funding for medical treatment at state-run and public hospitals or burial at the National Cemetery after his death.

The Constitutional Court ruling to impeach Yoon also deprives him of immunity from criminal prosecution granted to sitting presidents.

This means prosecutors can now conduct compulsory investigations into his alleged meddling in candidate nominations and indict him according to the findings.

According to the Public Official Election Act, Yoon is prohibited from running for public office for the next five years.

The only benefit he can receive with his newfound status is personal security.

The Presidential Security Service will likely escort him each time he visits a court to attend criminal trials.

Minimum security is needed because Yoon, albeit removed from office, had dealt
with the country's highly-classified information.

By law, the security detail is provided for up to ten years, but can be extended to lifelong coverage as the practice is cutomary.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Yoon ousted, what now?
    • 입력 2025-04-04 16:14:07
    • 수정2025-04-04 16:14:38
    News Today

[LEAD]
Following the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been stripped of his title and immediately removed from office. He will no longer receive the customary benefits afforded to former presidents, except for continued personal security.

[REPORT]
Following the Constitutional Court's verdict on the president's impeachment, Yoon Suk Yeol was immediately stripped of power.

Unlike presidents who fulfill their term in office, those who are impeached while in office are deprived of most of the post-presidential benefits guaranteed by a legislation on the status and treatment of former presidents.

First of all, impeached former presidents are not entitled to the presidential pension, which is 95% of the salary they received while in office.

Considering Yoon's salary last year, his monthly pension would've been around
12 million won, a little over 8,300 U.S. dollars.

He is also no longer entitled to funding for medical treatment at state-run and public hospitals or burial at the National Cemetery after his death.

The Constitutional Court ruling to impeach Yoon also deprives him of immunity from criminal prosecution granted to sitting presidents.

This means prosecutors can now conduct compulsory investigations into his alleged meddling in candidate nominations and indict him according to the findings.

According to the Public Official Election Act, Yoon is prohibited from running for public office for the next five years.

The only benefit he can receive with his newfound status is personal security.

The Presidential Security Service will likely escort him each time he visits a court to attend criminal trials.

Minimum security is needed because Yoon, albeit removed from office, had dealt
with the country's highly-classified information.

By law, the security detail is provided for up to ten years, but can be extended to lifelong coverage as the practice is cutomary.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령 “기대 부응하지 못해 죄송”…<br>이 시각 대통령실

윤 전 대통령 “기대 부응하지 못해 죄송”…이 시각 대통령실
정진석 비서실장 등 대통령실 <br>고위급 참모진 전원 사의 표명

정진석 비서실장 등 대통령실 고위급 참모진 전원 사의 표명
윤석열 파면 “헌법수호 관점에서 용납 안되는 중대한 법 위반행위”…재판관 전원일치

윤석열 파면 “헌법수호 관점에서 용납 안되는 중대한 법 위반행위”…재판관 전원일치
침통한 국민의힘…“내일은 내일의 태양이 뜰 것입니다”

침통한 국민의힘…“내일은 내일의 태양이 뜰 것입니다”

수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.