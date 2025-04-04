[News Today] US tariff impact on cars, steel
[LEAD]
The U.S. Administration has set the recipricol tariff rate for South Korea at 25%. They corrected a prior executive order that listed it as 26%.
Both the automobile and steel sectors are now facing tariffs, feeling the burden of increased costs and competitive pressures. We have the details.
[REPORT]
GM Korea's factory in Bupyeong...
New cars wait to be exported to the United States.
On Thursday, the U.S. government imposed a 25% tariff on them.
With 84% of its cars exported to the U.S. last year, the automaker will receive a severe blow to its price competitiveness due to the new tariff.
There's even a rumor circulating in the company that the factory could be shut down.
Staff at GM Korea Bupyeong factory/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Hard to find a new job in 40s. It's outrageous the U.S. is shaking the global
market and deciding whatever they want. Everyone at my factory is mad at Trump.
Anxiety keeps escalating, as there are no new production plans so far.
Staff at GM Korea Bupyeong factory/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
We have no new cars on our production lines. It's very unsettling. We wouldn't
worry much if there were more cars to produce, but there are none.
This industrial complex across the street is home to firms supplying car parts to GM Korea.
The shock of disruptions in car manufacturing is several times stronger for them.
Staff at GM Korea's subcontractor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's distressing. Without GM, the firms here will have to shut down.
Hyundai Steel's factory in Incheon...
Some of its operations were suspended for one month due to slow business.
Staff at Hyundai Steel's subcontractor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Things have been rough this year. Many workers here make a living because of Hyundai Steel. We're worried because there's less work now.
Concerns are growing that the factory's exports could be outrivaled by other countries because of a 25% tariff imposed on U.S.-bound exports last month.
Staff at nearby industrial complex/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Prices will differ immensely. They'll be raised for sure. Transportation, local residents,
businesses and restaurants will all suffer a blow.
The repercussions of the U.S. tariffs are already palpable. While the newly announced reciprocal tariffs will not be levied immediately, tariffs imposed by product are very unlikely to be subject to negotiations.
