[News Today] Cultural heritage destroyed in wildfires

입력 2025-04-04 16:14:22 수정 2025-04-04 16:15:02





[LEAD]

Wildfires that swept the Yeongnam region have severely damaged numerous cultural heritages, some centuries old. A significant number of these have lost their historical value, facing the risk of being stripped of their heritage designation.



[REPORT]

The millennial Silla-period Buddhist temple Gounsa founded by Monk Uisang has been completely ruined by wildfires.



The Gaunru pavilion built over a creek has a unique structure of Joseon-period architecture.



Preserved well to this day, it was designated last year as a cultural treasure. But now it has vanished without a trace.



The same happened to the Yeonsujeon Hall, also a designated treasure.



The temple abbot says he is devastated for letting the wildfires destroy the priceless cultural heritage, which has survived even wars.



Ven. Deung-un / Abbot, Gounsa Temple

It's a precious asset designated as a treasure. I'm very sorry for having failed

to protect it.



An ancient house dating back four centuries has also been turned to ashes.



Even its cornerstones easily crumble after being scorched by the flames.



Park Do-ho / Cultural asset restoration technician

It's impossible to restore any of the materials at this point.



The wildfires have destroyed 32 cultural properties, including 12 state-designated heritage sites.



Of those, 12 cultural properties have lost their original value. Their designation as cultural heritage could be scrapped.



Choi Eung-chon / Administrator, Korea Heritage Service

The designation of Gounsa Temple and other assets will likely be cancelled.

We'll take emergency measures to protect other cultural properties.



The Korea Heritage Service has pledged to restore the damaged cultural properties.