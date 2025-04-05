News 9

Military move unconstitutional

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has determined that the act of deploying military forces to the National Assembly and the Election Commission also violated the Constitution.

This report is by Jeong Sae-bae.

[Report]

During the emergency martial law, troops were deployed to the National Assembly.

Some of the military forces even entered the interior of the National Assembly building.

The former President Yoon's side has claimed that the deployment of military forces was for the purpose of maintaining order.

However, the Constitutional Court concluded that the deployment of troops to the National Assembly was a serious violation of law that denied popular sovereignty and democracy.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "It violated the constitutional provision that grants the National Assembly the 'right to demand the lifting of martial law' and infringed upon the deliberation and voting rights of National Assembly members, as well as their privilege against arrest."]

Additionally, testimonies from officials acknowledging that there were direct orders from President Yoon to prevent the 'lifting of martial law' were also recognized as factual.

The Constitutional Court also judged that the deployment of troops to another constitutional body, the Election Commission, was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

It stated that the deployment of military forces infringed upon the independence of the Election Commission.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "It violated the principle of warrant requirements by allowing searches and seizures without a warrant, thus infringing upon the independence of the Election Commission."]

It was also determined to be an undue interference in election administration and a threat to the democratic functions of elections.

The Constitutional Court particularly pointed out that there was no necessity to deploy military forces to inspect the Election Commission.

It also clarified that the 'allegations of election fraud' that triggered the deployment of military forces did not constitute grounds for declaring martial law.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

