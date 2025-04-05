Court upholds Yoon's impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Good evening, everyone.



The history of impeachment that we hoped would never happen again has repeated itself in less than a decade.



Today (Apr. 4), the Constitutional Court evaluated that our citizens have protected democracy and the constitution through their power.



We have removed a president for the second time in constitutional history according to law and system.



Against the backdrop of the National Assembly, which quickly passed a resolution demanding the lifting of emergency martial law, we bring you this special KBS 9 o'clock news.



The decision to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol was unanimous among all judges, 8 to 0.



The Constitutional Court judged that all five issues were unconstitutional and illegal.



First, we go to reporter Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The court has ruled to remove the respondent, President Yoon Suk Yeol."]



The conclusion reached by the Constitutional Court just 22 minutes into the ruling was impeachment.



It was unanimous among all judges.



First, the court determined that the National Assembly's impeachment motion was lawful.



Considering the purpose of the impeachment trial to uphold the constitutional order, the declaration of 'martial law' is also subject to judicial review, and the so-called 're-vote' or 'withdrawal of insurrection charges' that the former president's side raised were also deemed not problematic.



The reasons for impeachment on each issue were judged to be unconstitutional and illegal.



First, it was determined that although it was not a national emergency, martial law was declared.



The claim by former President Yoon that it was a 'warning martial law' was not accepted, as it was said to have violated the constitution and laws by mobilizing military and police to obstruct the exercise of the National Assembly's authority.



The reasons for impeachment, including attempts to forcibly nullify the lifting of martial law by deploying troops to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly, as well as efforts to seize the election commission and arrest key figures such as politicians and judges, were all acknowledged.



Above all, it was judged that the matter was serious enough to warrant impeachment.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "It is recognized that the benefits of upholding the constitution by removing the respondent outweigh the national losses that come with the president's removal."]



The effect of the impeachment took place immediately upon the reading of the order, and President Yoon lost both his position and authority as president.



After 1,060 days in office, President Yoon leaves with the disgrace of being the second sitting president in constitutional history to be impeached.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



