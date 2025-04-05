News 9

No grounds for martial law

입력 2025.04.05 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We will examine the Constitutional Court's judgment on the issues of this impeachment trial.

First, it was determined that the declaration of emergency martial law violated both substantive and procedural requirements.

The first proclamation was also deemed unconstitutional.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun reports.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, stating that South Korea was in a 'national emergency situation.'

During the impeachment trial, he repeatedly claimed that a serious crisis arose due to the opposition party's impeachment efforts, budget cuts, and allegations of election fraud.

However, the Constitutional Court stated, "It cannot be said that a serious crisis situation occurred at the time of the martial law declaration."

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The paralysis of government due to the exercise of the National Assembly's authority or allegations of election fraud should be resolved through political, institutional, and judicial means, not by mobilizing military forces."]

The claim of a so-called 'warning martial law' by former President Yoon's side was also not accepted.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Since it did not stop at the declaration of martial law but proceeded to actions that violated the Constitution and laws by mobilizing military and police forces, we cannot accept the respondent's claim of a warning or appealing martial law."]

It emphasized that the procedural requirements set by law were also not followed in the process of declaring emergency martial law.

It pointed out that the specific contents of the martial law were not explained, that no opportunity for opinion statements was given to cabinet members, and that the Prime Minister and committee members did not sign the martial law declaration.

The Constitutional Court judged that the 'proclamation' prohibiting National Assembly and political party activities violated the Constitution, which stipulates the National Assembly's right to demand the lifting of martial law and the party system.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • No grounds for martial law
    • 입력 2025-04-05 00:26:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

We will examine the Constitutional Court's judgment on the issues of this impeachment trial.

First, it was determined that the declaration of emergency martial law violated both substantive and procedural requirements.

The first proclamation was also deemed unconstitutional.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun reports.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, stating that South Korea was in a 'national emergency situation.'

During the impeachment trial, he repeatedly claimed that a serious crisis arose due to the opposition party's impeachment efforts, budget cuts, and allegations of election fraud.

However, the Constitutional Court stated, "It cannot be said that a serious crisis situation occurred at the time of the martial law declaration."

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The paralysis of government due to the exercise of the National Assembly's authority or allegations of election fraud should be resolved through political, institutional, and judicial means, not by mobilizing military forces."]

The claim of a so-called 'warning martial law' by former President Yoon's side was also not accepted.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Since it did not stop at the declaration of martial law but proceeded to actions that violated the Constitution and laws by mobilizing military and police forces, we cannot accept the respondent's claim of a warning or appealing martial law."]

It emphasized that the procedural requirements set by law were also not followed in the process of declaring emergency martial law.

It pointed out that the specific contents of the martial law were not explained, that no opportunity for opinion statements was given to cabinet members, and that the Prime Minister and committee members did not sign the martial law declaration.

The Constitutional Court judged that the 'proclamation' prohibiting National Assembly and political party activities violated the Constitution, which stipulates the National Assembly's right to demand the lifting of martial law and the party system.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.