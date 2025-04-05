News 9

DP hails impeachment

입력 2025.04.05

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party evaluated President Yoon's impeachment as a victory for the people achieved through a "revolution of light."

They emphasized their commitment to overcoming the wounds of insurrection and restoring the economy for the people's livelihood.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting.

[Report]

After the impeachment ruling of President Yoon, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung held an emergency press conference.

He expressed respect and gratitude to the people who protected the democratic republic of Korea.

[Lee Jae-myung / Democratic Party Leader: “Following the candlelight revolution, our people have dramatically revived democracy through a revolution of light. With a spirit of unity, we will work to restore livelihoods, peace, the economy, and democracy.”]

However, he emphasized that the fact that a sitting president has been impeached for the second time is a tragedy in constitutional history and should not be repeated.

The Democratic Party stated that it is now time to move towards recovery and growth, pledging to do their utmost to overcome the wounds of insurrection and restore the people's livelihood.

They also urged former President Yoon and the People Power Party to accept the Constitutional Court's decision and offer a sincere apology.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(The People Power Party) must immediately expel its No. 1 member, Yoon Suk Yeol, and discipline all lawmakers who supported the insurrection. That is the least they owe the people."]

Additionally, they criticized former President Yoon's message, stating that there was no apology or reflection regarding the collapse of state affairs and the violation of constitutional order, calling it irresponsibility to the end.

Although the anticipated unanimous impeachment decision was made, the Democratic Party is showing caution instead of celebration.

The party leadership urged lawmakers to be particularly mindful of their words and actions to avoid appearing arrogant and reckless.

This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.

