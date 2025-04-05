Judicial independence breached

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has determined that the President was involved in attempts to arrest politicians and legal professionals.



It also judged this as an infringement of judicial authority and unconstitutional.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



The so-called 'Hong Jang-won memo' noted the list of major politicians and legal professionals to be arrested during the emergency martial law.



[Hong Jang-won/Former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service/Feb. 20/10th impeachment trial: "Lee Jae-myung, Woo Won-shik, Han Dong-hoon, Kim Min-seok, Kim Eo-jun, Cho Kuk…."]



During the trial, the former President Yoon's side and the National Assembly's prosecution team fiercely contested the allegations regarding the arrest of politicians and legal professionals.



[Kim Hyun-gwon/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 4/5th impeachment trial: "Arrest them all and clean everything up. Whether it's funds or personnel, the intent was to provide assistance unconditionally..."]



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Feb. 6/6th impeachment trial: "It appears that efforts to frame the situation as insurrection and launch impeachment proceedings have begun."]



The Constitutional Court acknowledged these allegations of attempts to arrest politicians and legal professionals as facts.



It also recognized as fact that former President Yoon made two phone calls to former Deputy Director Hong to assist the counterintelligence agency, and that Hong received a list of arrests and a request for location confirmation from former counterintelligence commander Yeo In-hyung.



Since it is difficult to view these instructions as unrelated to former President Yoon's intentions, the court concluded that he violated the Constitution.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "By being involved in attempts to confirm the locations of representatives of each political party, it infringed upon the freedom of political activity."]



In particular, the court viewed the President, as the head of the executive branch, being involved in location confirmation orders for the purpose of arresting former Chief Justice Kim Myung-soo as an infringement of judicial independence.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "This puts pressure on current justices, making them potential targets for arrest by the executive branch at any time, thus infringing upon the independence of the judiciary."]



The Constitutional Court concluded that the degree of unconstitutionality and illegality regarding these core issues is very serious.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!