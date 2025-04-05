Court urges respect

News 9

[Anchor]

Today (4.4), this part of the ruling also caught attention.

The Constitutional Court mentioned both the President and the National Assembly, emphasizing respect, dialogue, and compromise.

The Court made clear that the conflict between the government and the National Assembly is not the fault of one side alone and should be resolved through democratic principles.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, while reading the summary of the ruling, addressed the representatives of the National Assembly who initiated the impeachment.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The National Assembly should have respected minority opinions and made efforts to reach a conclusion through dialogue and compromise, based on tolerance and restraint in its relationship with the government."]

He then turned to the side of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, pointing out that he did not communicate with the opposition and did not respect the National Assembly.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The respondent (former President Yoon) treated the National Assembly as an object to be excluded, which undermines the premise of democratic politics and is difficult to see as harmonious with democracy."]

The Constitutional Court stated that the conflict between the government and the National Assembly is not the responsibility of one party, but a political issue.

It is a matter that should be resolved according to the principles of democracy.

Furthermore, it pointed out that in a democratic state, individuals must respect each other as equal peers and recognize that others' opinions are equal to their own.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The expression of political views or public decision-making should occur within the scope that can harmonize with the democracy guaranteed by the Constitution."]

The Constitutional Court emphasized through its decision that democracy is fundamentally based on autonomous and cooperative public decision-making grounded in mutual respect among fellow citizens.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

