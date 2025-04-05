8-0 Ruling by Justices

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



What will the final score be? The Constitutional Court's decision, which sparked all sorts of speculation, was a unanimous 8 to 0.



There are interpretations that this eliminates any possibility of dissent and reflects a will to unify a society that has become extremely divided.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court has been deliberating for an unprecedentedly long period.



During the deliberation period, there were radical remarks hinting at dissent against the ruling.



[Lee Myung-kyu/Former Minister Kim Yong-hyun's lawyer/Mar. 1/YouTube 'Daily Newspaper': "Let’s immediately punish Moon Hyung-bae, Lee Mi-sun, and Jeong Gye-seon, who led the illegal impeachment trial! Let’s punish them!"]



Speculation arose that "there are disagreements among the justices" and "the coordination of opinions has reached a deadlock," further escalating social confrontation and conflict.



However, the result was a unanimous dismissal.



There was not a single dissenting opinion that differed from the majority view.



Only some justices provided supplementary opinions on procedural issues, but all agreed on the judgment regarding the emergency martial law actions.



This stands in contrast to the impeachment ruling of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, where opinions were divided into four different views.



It is interpreted that the unanimous decision eliminates the possibility of dissent and sends a message of social integration.



[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor, Ajou University School of Law: "The Constitutional Court's effort to reach as unanimous a decision as possible for the goal of integration can certainly be acknowledged. Because of the '8:0' result, it will not be easy for those opposing the impeachment to reject that outcome."]



Eight years ago, the Constitutional Court also decided to dismiss former President Park Geun-hye unanimously with all eight justices in agreement.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



