Won rallies after ruling

Today (4.4), the won-dollar exchange rate has dropped by more than 30 won, marking the largest decline since the declaration of martial law.



The market appears to interpret the impeachment verdict as a resolution of uncertainty.



For the time being, U.S. tariffs seem to be the biggest variable.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



1 dollar is 1,434 won.



This is a decrease of 32 won from yesterday (4.3).



It fell right after the market opened, dropping to 1,430 won around the 11 o'clock announcement, and fluctuated before closing.



[Baek Seok-hyun/Shinhan Bank Researcher: “As the logic that there was no legitimacy to the martial law emerged, the market began reacting even before the final verdict was read.”]



Even over a longer period, the uptrend has eased.



The exchange rate, which had been rising continuously since the martial law, peaked at 1,472 won on Mar. 31, the highest since Mar. 2009, and then turned to a downward trend after the announcement of the verdict on Apr. 1, dropping by about 30 won today, the largest drop since the martial law.



It moved as much as the increase in the exchange rate caused by the martial law.



[Lee Chang-yong/Governor of the Bank of Korea/Jan. 16: "The exchange rate rose by about 30 won due to martial law and other political reasons, which is significantly higher compared to our fundamentals."]



The impact of U.S. tariffs also played a role.



Predictions are growing that high tariffs will lead to a U.S. economic recession and a weaker dollar.



The 'dollar index,' which aggregates the dollar exchange rates of major countries, has also fallen to the level of six months ago.



Stock prices were more sensitive to tariffs than to impeachment.



SK Hynix fell by 6.3%, while Samsung Electronics and HANMI Semiconductor dropped by over 2%.



Concerns over additional semiconductor tariffs that the U.S. will soon impose caused the KOSPI to decline by 0.8%.



[Seo Sang-young/Mirae Asset Securities Researcher: "The automobile tariffs have already been imposed, and predictions about semiconductor tariffs and such are continuously emerging...."]



The Japanese Nikkei fell by 2.7%, and the Euro index dropped by 3.5%, while the Nasdaq plummeted by nearly 6%, marking the largest decline among the three major U.S. indices.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



