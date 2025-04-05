News 9

Han vows stability, fair vote

[Anchor]

Now, the acting presidency of Han Duck-soo will continue until the next presidential election.

Acting President Han stated that he will strive to ensure there are no gaps in diplomacy and security while managing the election process fairly.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo delivered a public address 30 minutes after the Constitutional Court's ruling.

He first emphasized that he would ensure there are no gaps in security and diplomacy.

He then convened a National Security Council meeting to assess the readiness against North Korea.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "Please maintain a thorough response posture to prepare for provocations and propaganda from North Korea that could be carried out amid the chaotic political situation."]

The Ministry of National Defense has expanded the operation of surveillance equipment against North Korea and reaffirmed the obligation of political neutrality and discipline among military commanders through a meeting.

In the field of diplomacy, tariffs from the United States are the biggest issue.

Acting President Han stated, "We will ensure that there are no disruptions in responding to pressing issues such as trade wars."

However, it is difficult to engage in full-scale negotiations with the United States under the acting presidency, which has deepened the government's concerns.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We must ensure that we can respond meticulously in collaboration with our industrial sector on a government-wide basis."]

Acting President Han also pledged to do his best in managing the upcoming presidential election.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "Relevant ministries should maintain political neutrality while actively cooperating with the Election Commission and providing generous support."]

He also stated that he would thoroughly check related procedures to ensure a reliable election and expressed his intention to preemptively block claims of electoral fraud.

He urged the political community to set aside differences and unite for the future of South Korea.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

