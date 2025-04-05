No clashes amid verdict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (4.4), tensions ran high ahead of the ruling, raising concerns about potential physical clashes among rally participants.



However, thanks to the police creating a so-called "vacuum zone" around the Constitutional Court and the maturity of civic behavior, the feared incidents fortunately did not occur.



This is Bae Ji-hyun reporting.



[Report]



Eight years ago, following the impeachment ruling of former President Park Geun-hye, agitated crowds gathered near the Constitutional Court, resulting in clashes that led to the loss of four lives.



In January, when a detention warrant was issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a violent incident occurred as protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court.



Therefore, there were ongoing concerns that physical clashes could occur on the day of the impeachment ruling.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Apr. 2: "The government will never tolerate any illegal or violent acts."]



However, there were no major clashes or casualties this time.



First, analyses suggest that the police's preparations were effective.



Authorities issued the highest-level emergency alert, "Code Red," nationwide and mobilized 100% of available personnel. They also banned assemblies and protests within a 150-meter radius of the Constitutional Court, effectively creating a “vacuum zone.”



Citizens' more mature attitudes, shaped by past conflict, also stood out.



When a man opposed to the impeachment decision struck a police bus window with a baton, nearby citizens intervened before the police could make an arrest.



["Please don't do that."]



Citizens participating in the impeachment rally also volunteered by cleaning up trash and helping with traffic management.



[Park Cheol-hwan/Gangbuk-gu, Seoul: "When we march, we guide and stop those who threaten us...."]



The National Police Agency lifted the nationwide "Code Red" alert as of 6 p.m. today.



However, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency plans to maintain 'Code Blue' to manage weekend rallies and other events.



This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!