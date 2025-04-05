News 9

No clashes amid verdict

입력 2025.04.05 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (4.4), tensions ran high ahead of the ruling, raising concerns about potential physical clashes among rally participants.

However, thanks to the police creating a so-called "vacuum zone" around the Constitutional Court and the maturity of civic behavior, the feared incidents fortunately did not occur.

This is Bae Ji-hyun reporting.

[Report]

Eight years ago, following the impeachment ruling of former President Park Geun-hye, agitated crowds gathered near the Constitutional Court, resulting in clashes that led to the loss of four lives.

In January, when a detention warrant was issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a violent incident occurred as protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court.

Therefore, there were ongoing concerns that physical clashes could occur on the day of the impeachment ruling.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Apr. 2: "The government will never tolerate any illegal or violent acts."]

However, there were no major clashes or casualties this time.

First, analyses suggest that the police's preparations were effective.

Authorities issued the highest-level emergency alert, "Code Red," nationwide and mobilized 100% of available personnel. They also banned assemblies and protests within a 150-meter radius of the Constitutional Court, effectively creating a “vacuum zone.”

Citizens' more mature attitudes, shaped by past conflict, also stood out.

When a man opposed to the impeachment decision struck a police bus window with a baton, nearby citizens intervened before the police could make an arrest.

["Please don't do that."]

Citizens participating in the impeachment rally also volunteered by cleaning up trash and helping with traffic management.

[Park Cheol-hwan/Gangbuk-gu, Seoul: "When we march, we guide and stop those who threaten us...."]

The National Police Agency lifted the nationwide "Code Red" alert as of 6 p.m. today.

However, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency plans to maintain 'Code Blue' to manage weekend rallies and other events.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • No clashes amid verdict
    • 입력 2025-04-05 00:27:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (4.4), tensions ran high ahead of the ruling, raising concerns about potential physical clashes among rally participants.

However, thanks to the police creating a so-called "vacuum zone" around the Constitutional Court and the maturity of civic behavior, the feared incidents fortunately did not occur.

This is Bae Ji-hyun reporting.

[Report]

Eight years ago, following the impeachment ruling of former President Park Geun-hye, agitated crowds gathered near the Constitutional Court, resulting in clashes that led to the loss of four lives.

In January, when a detention warrant was issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a violent incident occurred as protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court.

Therefore, there were ongoing concerns that physical clashes could occur on the day of the impeachment ruling.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Apr. 2: "The government will never tolerate any illegal or violent acts."]

However, there were no major clashes or casualties this time.

First, analyses suggest that the police's preparations were effective.

Authorities issued the highest-level emergency alert, "Code Red," nationwide and mobilized 100% of available personnel. They also banned assemblies and protests within a 150-meter radius of the Constitutional Court, effectively creating a “vacuum zone.”

Citizens' more mature attitudes, shaped by past conflict, also stood out.

When a man opposed to the impeachment decision struck a police bus window with a baton, nearby citizens intervened before the police could make an arrest.

["Please don't do that."]

Citizens participating in the impeachment rally also volunteered by cleaning up trash and helping with traffic management.

[Park Cheol-hwan/Gangbuk-gu, Seoul: "When we march, we guide and stop those who threaten us...."]

The National Police Agency lifted the nationwide "Code Red" alert as of 6 p.m. today.

However, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency plans to maintain 'Code Blue' to manage weekend rallies and other events.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.