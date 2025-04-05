Ex-President Yoon apologizes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his regret and apologies for not meeting the expectations of his supporters following the impeachment ruling.



He urged the leadership of the People Power Party to prepare well for the presidential election and achieve victory.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



Former President Yoon released a brief statement two and a half hours after the impeachment ruling.



He stated, "It was a great honor to be able to work for the Republic of Korea," and "I deeply appreciate the support and encouragement given to me despite my shortcomings."



He also expressed, "I am sorry and regretful for not meeting expectations."



Although he did not express it directly, it appears he has effectively indicated his acceptance of the ruling.



Former President Yoon also conveyed his gratitude to the leadership of the People Power Party, who visited him to offer consolation.



He said, "Even though I am leaving like this, I hope the country does well," and urged them to prepare thoroughly for the presidential election centered around the party and to achieve victory.



Following the impeachment of President Yoon, the presidential office lowered the phoenix flag symbolizing the head of state, and senior aides expressed their resignation.



However, Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated, "We cannot allow a vacuum in governance during such a serious situation," and rejected the resignations.



It has not been reported when former President Yoon will move to his private residence in Seocho-dong.



Former President Park Geun-hye returned to her private residence two days after the impeachment ruling.



Today (Apr. 4), following the impeachment ruling, the prosecution representatives from the National Assembly issued a statement welcoming it as a victory for the people and a victory for democratic constitutionalism.



On the other hand, the legal team representing former President Yoon stated that the impeachment trial process was unfair and that the outcome was an incomprehensible decision legally, expressing their devastation and regret.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



