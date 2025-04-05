News 9

Ex-President Yoon apologizes

입력 2025.04.05 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his regret and apologies for not meeting the expectations of his supporters following the impeachment ruling.

He urged the leadership of the People Power Party to prepare well for the presidential election and achieve victory.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

Former President Yoon released a brief statement two and a half hours after the impeachment ruling.

He stated, "It was a great honor to be able to work for the Republic of Korea," and "I deeply appreciate the support and encouragement given to me despite my shortcomings."

He also expressed, "I am sorry and regretful for not meeting expectations."

Although he did not express it directly, it appears he has effectively indicated his acceptance of the ruling.

Former President Yoon also conveyed his gratitude to the leadership of the People Power Party, who visited him to offer consolation.

He said, "Even though I am leaving like this, I hope the country does well," and urged them to prepare thoroughly for the presidential election centered around the party and to achieve victory.

Following the impeachment of President Yoon, the presidential office lowered the phoenix flag symbolizing the head of state, and senior aides expressed their resignation.

However, Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated, "We cannot allow a vacuum in governance during such a serious situation," and rejected the resignations.

It has not been reported when former President Yoon will move to his private residence in Seocho-dong.

Former President Park Geun-hye returned to her private residence two days after the impeachment ruling.

Today (Apr. 4), following the impeachment ruling, the prosecution representatives from the National Assembly issued a statement welcoming it as a victory for the people and a victory for democratic constitutionalism.

On the other hand, the legal team representing former President Yoon stated that the impeachment trial process was unfair and that the outcome was an incomprehensible decision legally, expressing their devastation and regret.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-President Yoon apologizes
    • 입력 2025-04-05 00:27:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his regret and apologies for not meeting the expectations of his supporters following the impeachment ruling.

He urged the leadership of the People Power Party to prepare well for the presidential election and achieve victory.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

Former President Yoon released a brief statement two and a half hours after the impeachment ruling.

He stated, "It was a great honor to be able to work for the Republic of Korea," and "I deeply appreciate the support and encouragement given to me despite my shortcomings."

He also expressed, "I am sorry and regretful for not meeting expectations."

Although he did not express it directly, it appears he has effectively indicated his acceptance of the ruling.

Former President Yoon also conveyed his gratitude to the leadership of the People Power Party, who visited him to offer consolation.

He said, "Even though I am leaving like this, I hope the country does well," and urged them to prepare thoroughly for the presidential election centered around the party and to achieve victory.

Following the impeachment of President Yoon, the presidential office lowered the phoenix flag symbolizing the head of state, and senior aides expressed their resignation.

However, Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated, "We cannot allow a vacuum in governance during such a serious situation," and rejected the resignations.

It has not been reported when former President Yoon will move to his private residence in Seocho-dong.

Former President Park Geun-hye returned to her private residence two days after the impeachment ruling.

Today (Apr. 4), following the impeachment ruling, the prosecution representatives from the National Assembly issued a statement welcoming it as a victory for the people and a victory for democratic constitutionalism.

On the other hand, the legal team representing former President Yoon stated that the impeachment trial process was unfair and that the outcome was an incomprehensible decision legally, expressing their devastation and regret.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.