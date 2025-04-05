Ruling party apologizes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party immediately issued a message of acceptance of the Constitutional Court's decision and repeatedly apologized to the public.



In a situation where concerns about an early presidential election are deepening, the party also emphasized unity within, but confusion is also being detected.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the story.



[Report]



The leadership of the People Power Party, who secretly hoped for a dismissal decision while watching the live broadcast, immediately announced a message of acceptance in a somber atmosphere after the unanimous decision for impeachment was announced.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We accept the Constitutional Court's decision with gravity and humility. Above all, I sincerely apologize to the people."]



The mood at the subsequent general meeting of lawmakers was also somber.



Dissatisfaction with lawmakers who supported the impeachment motion followed, and there were self-deprecating remarks suggesting that they might only be able to come to power in ten years.



There was also a proposal to resign from all positions as a meaningful public apology.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "Our lawmakers are still divided, having taken the lead in the impeachment of the president. Even now, many people say they cannot sit together in that room (the general meeting hall)."]



However, there were also many voices saying that they could not give up the presidential election like this.



They emphasized that they would become a responsible party through reflection and awakening, urging the party to unite.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "We cannot entrust the future of the Republic of Korea, which we have protected and nurtured with blood, sweat, and tears, to the dangerously reckless Lee Jae-myung forces."]



Potential leaders of the People Power Party also expressed their regret over the presidential impeachment, stating, "Let all the people come together and move forward," "Let us overcome the pain together," and "Let us unite for the reconstruction of conservatism."



Meanwhile, the People Power Party will convene another general meeting of lawmakers the day after tomorrow (Apr. 6) to discuss measures for stabilizing the political situation after the impeachment and the direction of preparations for an early presidential election.



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



