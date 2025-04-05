122 days after martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (4.4), the dismissal decision came 122 days after the declaration of emergency martial law and 111 days after the impeachment motion was passed.



Reporter Park Chan summarizes the last four months that shook the entire nation.



[Report]



On Dec. 3 of last year, emergency martial law was declared.



["I hereby declare emergency martial law."]



Military forces entered the National Assembly by helicopter, breaking windows and entering the main building, while citizens stood in their way.



The proposal to lift the martial law passed the National Assembly, and the martial law was lifted after six hours.



["Martial law will be lifted in response to the National Assembly's request."]



The National Assembly immediately proceeded with the impeachment motion, which passed with 204 votes in favor.



["The motion has been passed."]



Subsequently, on Dec. 27, the Constitutional Court held the first preparatory hearing for the impeachment trial, but the investigation faced obstacles in securing the suspect.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police executed an arrest warrant after two attempts amid confrontations with the Presidential Security Service.



As a detention warrant was issued for the sitting president for the first time in history, supporters reacted by storming the court in a violent incident.



After that, former President Yoon moved between the detention center and the Constitutional Court.



He appeared at the court eight times, asserting that the martial law was a warning.



["It is not a martial law that oppresses the people with force, but a public appeal in the guise of martial law."]



On Mar. 7 of last month, the detention warrant for former President Yoon was canceled.



The next day, as he was released and greeted his supporters, it was the last time he publicly showed his face outside of the Constitutional Court hearings.



After 122 days of martial law and 111 days after the impeachment motion, President Yoon lost his presidential position.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



