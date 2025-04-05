From confusion to hope and unity

동영상 고정 취소

Citizens who watched the verdict process with a trembling heart now say they must accept the results and move forward into the future to restore their daily lives.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah listened to the citizens' wishes.



[Report]



Audience members who came to the Constitutional Court to witness a historic moment.



After the verdict, they thought about restoring their daily lives.



[Oh So-yeon/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "The economy needs to do well so that those preparing for employment can find jobs more easily, and I hope that South Korea can return to normal quickly...."]



[Pyo Da-eun/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "It has been very confusing. I really hope that our country does well, whether in terms of the economy, politics, or diplomacy."]



Ordinary citizens, who had to continue their busy daily lives, watched the results on TV.



[Kim Kwon-sik/Sejong City: "I think all citizens should accept it, and we need to set new plans moving forward..."]



[Kim Kyung-ryeon/Ulsan City: "It's good to have competition and checks between each other, but I hope we can avoid just fighting like this..."]



Merchants near the Constitutional Court, who struggled with decreased sales, suggest forgetting the wounds of division and promoting harmony.



[Jo Young-hee/Local Merchant: "Once a conclusion has been reached, we can't reverse it. So I hope we can harmonize well and truly become a good country...."]



Citizens are now speaking of hope again.



[Oh Seon-jin/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "As someone who works in education, I was worried that our democracy and our country would regress, but seeing the decisions and thoughts of the children, I believe the future of our country is bright..."]



[Choi Ye-won/High School Senior: "In any case, our goals are the same. We all want our country to do well, and I think the process of compromising and discussing opinions together is very important."]



This is KBS News Hong Jin-ah.



