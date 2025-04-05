News 9

From confusion to hope and unity

입력 2025.04.05 (01:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Citizens who watched the verdict process with a trembling heart now say they must accept the results and move forward into the future to restore their daily lives.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah listened to the citizens' wishes.

[Report]

Audience members who came to the Constitutional Court to witness a historic moment.

After the verdict, they thought about restoring their daily lives.

[Oh So-yeon/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "The economy needs to do well so that those preparing for employment can find jobs more easily, and I hope that South Korea can return to normal quickly...."]

[Pyo Da-eun/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "It has been very confusing. I really hope that our country does well, whether in terms of the economy, politics, or diplomacy."]

Ordinary citizens, who had to continue their busy daily lives, watched the results on TV.

[Kim Kwon-sik/Sejong City: "I think all citizens should accept it, and we need to set new plans moving forward..."]

[Kim Kyung-ryeon/Ulsan City: "It's good to have competition and checks between each other, but I hope we can avoid just fighting like this..."]

Merchants near the Constitutional Court, who struggled with decreased sales, suggest forgetting the wounds of division and promoting harmony.

[Jo Young-hee/Local Merchant: "Once a conclusion has been reached, we can't reverse it. So I hope we can harmonize well and truly become a good country...."]

Citizens are now speaking of hope again.

[Oh Seon-jin/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "As someone who works in education, I was worried that our democracy and our country would regress, but seeing the decisions and thoughts of the children, I believe the future of our country is bright..."]

[Choi Ye-won/High School Senior: "In any case, our goals are the same. We all want our country to do well, and I think the process of compromising and discussing opinions together is very important."]

This is KBS News Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • From confusion to hope and unity
    • 입력 2025-04-05 01:13:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

Citizens who watched the verdict process with a trembling heart now say they must accept the results and move forward into the future to restore their daily lives.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah listened to the citizens' wishes.

[Report]

Audience members who came to the Constitutional Court to witness a historic moment.

After the verdict, they thought about restoring their daily lives.

[Oh So-yeon/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "The economy needs to do well so that those preparing for employment can find jobs more easily, and I hope that South Korea can return to normal quickly...."]

[Pyo Da-eun/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "It has been very confusing. I really hope that our country does well, whether in terms of the economy, politics, or diplomacy."]

Ordinary citizens, who had to continue their busy daily lives, watched the results on TV.

[Kim Kwon-sik/Sejong City: "I think all citizens should accept it, and we need to set new plans moving forward..."]

[Kim Kyung-ryeon/Ulsan City: "It's good to have competition and checks between each other, but I hope we can avoid just fighting like this..."]

Merchants near the Constitutional Court, who struggled with decreased sales, suggest forgetting the wounds of division and promoting harmony.

[Jo Young-hee/Local Merchant: "Once a conclusion has been reached, we can't reverse it. So I hope we can harmonize well and truly become a good country...."]

Citizens are now speaking of hope again.

[Oh Seon-jin/Impeachment Trial Audience Member: "As someone who works in education, I was worried that our democracy and our country would regress, but seeing the decisions and thoughts of the children, I believe the future of our country is bright..."]

[Choi Ye-won/High School Senior: "In any case, our goals are the same. We all want our country to do well, and I think the process of compromising and discussing opinions together is very important."]

This is KBS News Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.