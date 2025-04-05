News 9

Mixed emotions at verdict

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 4), many citizens held their breath as they watched the historic ruling near the Constitutional Court and the presidential residence.

At the moment the president was impeached, cheers and sighs of despair mixed in the crowd.

Our reporter Choi Hye-rim covered the scene at the rally.

[Report]

Participants in favor of impeachment who stayed up all night near the Constitutional Court.

As dawn broke, even more citizens gathered, filling the streets.

["8 to 0 impeachment! (8 to 0 impeachment!)"]

Those opposing the impeachment also stayed up all night.

After finishing their overnight rally in Gwanghwamun Square, they headed towards the presidential residence in time for the ruling.

["Yoon Suk Yeol! President!"]

As the impeachment trial began, both sides watched with tense expressions.

At the moment the impeachment of former President Yoon was confirmed, emotions were mixed.

["Order. The respondent, President Yoon Suk Yeol, is impeached."]

Supporters of impeachment embraced each other and shed tears.

[Kim Ji-sook/Seoul: "I felt like we were recognized for being right, so honestly, I cried a lot."]

On the other hand, those opposing the impeachment had stern faces and could barely hold up their placards.

Voices filled with resentment and agitated reactions were heard.

["The country is wrong!"]

According to unofficial police estimates, around 10,000 people gathered for the pro-impeachment rally near Anguk Station, while about 16,000 gathered for the anti-impeachment rally in front of the Hannam-dong residence to watch the impeachment trial results.

The pro-impeachment side held a victory rally near Seoul City Hall starting this evening, while Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who opposes the impeachment, announced plans to hold a protest rally in Gwanghwamun Square tomorrow (Apr. 5).

This is KBS News Choi Hye-rim.

