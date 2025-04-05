The second to be impeached

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The impeachment of a sitting president has occurred for the first time in eight years since former President Park Geun-hye.



Today (Apr. 4), the impeached former President Yoon was the head of the special investigation team that investigated the corruption charges against former President Park.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



The unanimous impeachment ruling against a sitting president is the second such case in constitutional history.



It has been eight years since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye was upheld.



Former President Park, who was impeached due to the corruption scandal, also received a unanimous ruling for her impeachment.



[Lee Jeong-mi/Then Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/ Mar. 10, 2017: "We impeach the respondent, President Park Geun-hye."]



Impeachment trials against sitting presidents have occurred three times in total, including former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.



Former President Roh's impeachment process took 63 days from the National Assembly's impeachment motion to the ruling, but it was dismissed, while former President Park's case was upheld after 91 days of hearings.



Former President Yoon's case took 111 days until the ruling, setting the record for the longest impeachment trial among past presidents.



Former President Yoon, who was the head of the investigation team during the special investigation into former President Park's corruption scandal.



The ruling stated that he betrayed the trust of the people and that the constitutional protection benefits gained from his impeachment were overwhelming, which was similarly applied to former President Yoon following former President Park.



The Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which began on May 10, 2022, ended in disgrace after 1,060 days due to impeachment.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



