News 9

The second to be impeached

입력 2025.04.05 (01:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The impeachment of a sitting president has occurred for the first time in eight years since former President Park Geun-hye.

Today (Apr. 4), the impeached former President Yoon was the head of the special investigation team that investigated the corruption charges against former President Park.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The unanimous impeachment ruling against a sitting president is the second such case in constitutional history.

It has been eight years since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye was upheld.

Former President Park, who was impeached due to the corruption scandal, also received a unanimous ruling for her impeachment.

[Lee Jeong-mi/Then Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/ Mar. 10, 2017: "We impeach the respondent, President Park Geun-hye."]

Impeachment trials against sitting presidents have occurred three times in total, including former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Former President Roh's impeachment process took 63 days from the National Assembly's impeachment motion to the ruling, but it was dismissed, while former President Park's case was upheld after 91 days of hearings.

Former President Yoon's case took 111 days until the ruling, setting the record for the longest impeachment trial among past presidents.

Former President Yoon, who was the head of the investigation team during the special investigation into former President Park's corruption scandal.

The ruling stated that he betrayed the trust of the people and that the constitutional protection benefits gained from his impeachment were overwhelming, which was similarly applied to former President Yoon following former President Park.

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which began on May 10, 2022, ended in disgrace after 1,060 days due to impeachment.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • The second to be impeached
    • 입력 2025-04-05 01:36:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

The impeachment of a sitting president has occurred for the first time in eight years since former President Park Geun-hye.

Today (Apr. 4), the impeached former President Yoon was the head of the special investigation team that investigated the corruption charges against former President Park.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The unanimous impeachment ruling against a sitting president is the second such case in constitutional history.

It has been eight years since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye was upheld.

Former President Park, who was impeached due to the corruption scandal, also received a unanimous ruling for her impeachment.

[Lee Jeong-mi/Then Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/ Mar. 10, 2017: "We impeach the respondent, President Park Geun-hye."]

Impeachment trials against sitting presidents have occurred three times in total, including former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Former President Roh's impeachment process took 63 days from the National Assembly's impeachment motion to the ruling, but it was dismissed, while former President Park's case was upheld after 91 days of hearings.

Former President Yoon's case took 111 days until the ruling, setting the record for the longest impeachment trial among past presidents.

Former President Yoon, who was the head of the investigation team during the special investigation into former President Park's corruption scandal.

The ruling stated that he betrayed the trust of the people and that the constitutional protection benefits gained from his impeachment were overwhelming, which was similarly applied to former President Yoon following former President Park.

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which began on May 10, 2022, ended in disgrace after 1,060 days due to impeachment.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.