Parties rush to pick nominees

[Anchor]



The political arena must immediately select their presidential candidates.



The presidential race will soon begin with internal party primaries.



Reporter Son Seo-young is here with us.



Reporter Son, it seems that the Democratic Party, which has a strong candidate, is moving quickly.



[Reporter]



Yes, it appears that DP Leader Lee Jae-myung will resign from his position next week and register as a candidate for the primaries.



Initially, there were expectations that he would resign immediately after the impeachment ruling, but he is now adjusting the timing to be after the presidential election date is confirmed.



With only two months left until the election, the internal party primaries are expected to be conducted intensively within 2 to 3 weeks.



Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who are considered potential candidates from the non-mainstream faction, are expected to participate in the primaries.



[Anchor]



The People Power Party still doesn't have any clear candidates, right?



That means internal competition could be even fiercer.



[Reporter]



Yes, there are more than ten candidates being mentioned within the People Power Party.



Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo is one of them.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, former Representative Han Dong-hoon, and Representative Ahn Cheol-soo, as well as former Representative Yoo Seong-min, are also expected to run.



However, there are candidates who opposed the impeachment during the trial process, and the party will need time to regain the support of disappointed supporters and to include both pro- and anti-impeachment members.



The party's general meeting, which is expected to be held as early as the day after tomorrow (4.6), will discuss how to conduct the presidential election.



[Anchor]



Among the candidates being mentioned, are there any with legal risks?



This could be a variable.



[Reporter]



Yes, DP Leader Lee has largely removed uncertainty by receiving a not guilty verdict in the appeal for violating the Public Official Election Act.



However, there is still a Supreme Court appeal pending, as well as a second trial sentence for perjury charges and other ongoing cases.



Mayors Hong Joon-pyo and Oh Se-hoon are also under suspicion of being involved in the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun Gate.'



The prosecution has already launched an investigation into Mayor Oh.



[Anchor]



It seems that the centrist vote will be very important in this presidential election as well.



What do you think?



[Reporter]



The Democratic Party has consistently taken steps to attract centrist voters, referred to as a 'rightward shift,' centered around DP Leader Lee.



Regarding tax issues and economic policies, they are expected to maintain this stance, but there may be conflicts with non-mainstream candidates within the party over issues of party identity.



The People Power Party also has no choice but to focus on expanding its centrist support.



However, this raises the issue of needing to distance themselves from the ousted former President Yoon.



Yet, doing so could lead to a backlash from the active supporters who opposed the impeachment and supported former President Yoon, creating a dilemma.



[Anchor]



Constitutional amendments also seem to be a major variable.



[Reporter]



The impeachment of President Yoon is expected to strengthen the call for constitutional amendments.



Most of the presidential candidates, excluding DP Leader Lee Jae-myung, have mentioned the necessity of constitutional amendments, albeit in different ways.



If a coalition based on constitutional amendments is formed, it could become another variable in this presidential election.



[Anchor]



Is there a possibility that the parties will unite to conduct the election?



[Reporter]



Most opinion polls acknowledge that DP Leader Lee Jae-myung is leading the race.



However, there are also views within the Democratic Party that once the actual election begins, the conservative and progressive camps will each consolidate and engage in a tight contest.



In the progressive camp, 'Open primary' proposed by the Rebuilding Korea Party could also be a variable.



In the conservative camp, an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition may emerge, and attention is focused on whether the People Power Party's presidential candidates will join forces with Reform Party member Lee Jun-seok.



