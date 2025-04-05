Police probe Ulsan fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police investigation into the Ulsan Ulju-gun wildfire has begun.



On-site inspections are being conducted at the presumed point of origin of the fire that started in Onyang-eup, and investigations into suspects related to the fire are also planned.



Reporter Kim Ok-cheon has the details.



[Report]



A mountain in Onyang-eup, Ulju-gun, where access control lines have been established.



Police, the National Forensic Service, and fire authorities are conducting a joint investigation.



They are carefully checking for evidence and determining the direction in which the flames spread.



The joint investigation team, including police, focused on the initial point of ignition for about 30 minutes.



The wildfire in Onyang-eup, Ulju-gun, is presumed to have started from sparks generated during welding.



[Resident who reported the fire: "Before I reported it, smoke was rising 'up' from behind the house. The fire jumped to that field, and smoke was coming up."]



The police plan to summon and investigate a suspect in his 60s who was welding in a farm hut as soon as they ascertain the exact scale of the fire damage.



[Park Young-ho/Head of the Criminal Division, Ulju Police Station: "We need to determine whether it was ignited due to welding or if there was another cause..."]



The wildfire that occurred on Mar. 25 in Unyang-eup, Ulju-gun, has not yet identified a suspect.



The police, who are investigating around hiking trails and analyzing CCTV footage, are also considering offering reward to informants.



On Apr. 7, a joint investigation will be conducted at the fire site to ascertain the specific circumstances of the ignition.



In Ulsan's Ulju-gun, two forest fires occurred within four days last month, injuring two firefighting personnel and burning some houses and warehouses, while 1,000 hectares of forest turned to ashes.



The city of Ulsan has announced measures to provide free LH public rental housing to the victims of the Ulju-gun wildfire for two years.



This is KBS News, Kim Ok-cheon.



