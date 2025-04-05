News 9

Police probe Ulsan fire

입력 2025.04.05 (01:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police investigation into the Ulsan Ulju-gun wildfire has begun.

On-site inspections are being conducted at the presumed point of origin of the fire that started in Onyang-eup, and investigations into suspects related to the fire are also planned.

Reporter Kim Ok-cheon has the details.

[Report]

A mountain in Onyang-eup, Ulju-gun, where access control lines have been established.

Police, the National Forensic Service, and fire authorities are conducting a joint investigation.

They are carefully checking for evidence and determining the direction in which the flames spread.

The joint investigation team, including police, focused on the initial point of ignition for about 30 minutes.

The wildfire in Onyang-eup, Ulju-gun, is presumed to have started from sparks generated during welding.

[Resident who reported the fire: "Before I reported it, smoke was rising 'up' from behind the house. The fire jumped to that field, and smoke was coming up."]

The police plan to summon and investigate a suspect in his 60s who was welding in a farm hut as soon as they ascertain the exact scale of the fire damage.

[Park Young-ho/Head of the Criminal Division, Ulju Police Station: "We need to determine whether it was ignited due to welding or if there was another cause..."]

The wildfire that occurred on Mar. 25 in Unyang-eup, Ulju-gun, has not yet identified a suspect.

The police, who are investigating around hiking trails and analyzing CCTV footage, are also considering offering reward to informants.

On Apr. 7, a joint investigation will be conducted at the fire site to ascertain the specific circumstances of the ignition.

In Ulsan's Ulju-gun, two forest fires occurred within four days last month, injuring two firefighting personnel and burning some houses and warehouses, while 1,000 hectares of forest turned to ashes.

The city of Ulsan has announced measures to provide free LH public rental housing to the victims of the Ulju-gun wildfire for two years.

This is KBS News, Kim Ok-cheon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police probe Ulsan fire
    • 입력 2025-04-05 01:36:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police investigation into the Ulsan Ulju-gun wildfire has begun.

On-site inspections are being conducted at the presumed point of origin of the fire that started in Onyang-eup, and investigations into suspects related to the fire are also planned.

Reporter Kim Ok-cheon has the details.

[Report]

A mountain in Onyang-eup, Ulju-gun, where access control lines have been established.

Police, the National Forensic Service, and fire authorities are conducting a joint investigation.

They are carefully checking for evidence and determining the direction in which the flames spread.

The joint investigation team, including police, focused on the initial point of ignition for about 30 minutes.

The wildfire in Onyang-eup, Ulju-gun, is presumed to have started from sparks generated during welding.

[Resident who reported the fire: "Before I reported it, smoke was rising 'up' from behind the house. The fire jumped to that field, and smoke was coming up."]

The police plan to summon and investigate a suspect in his 60s who was welding in a farm hut as soon as they ascertain the exact scale of the fire damage.

[Park Young-ho/Head of the Criminal Division, Ulju Police Station: "We need to determine whether it was ignited due to welding or if there was another cause..."]

The wildfire that occurred on Mar. 25 in Unyang-eup, Ulju-gun, has not yet identified a suspect.

The police, who are investigating around hiking trails and analyzing CCTV footage, are also considering offering reward to informants.

On Apr. 7, a joint investigation will be conducted at the fire site to ascertain the specific circumstances of the ignition.

In Ulsan's Ulju-gun, two forest fires occurred within four days last month, injuring two firefighting personnel and burning some houses and warehouses, while 1,000 hectares of forest turned to ashes.

The city of Ulsan has announced measures to provide free LH public rental housing to the victims of the Ulju-gun wildfire for two years.

This is KBS News, Kim Ok-cheon.
김옥천
김옥천 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.