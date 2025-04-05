Yoon's dramatic rise and fall

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yoon Suk Yeol's political life as a tough prosecutor has been dramatic from start to finish.



He was the first president elected from a prosecutor background, winning by the smallest margin in history, but his presidency was fraught with challenges throughout his term.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports on the political journey of former President Yoon.



[Report]



A moment that drew public attention as the 'tough prosecutor.'



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Special Investigation Team Leader for National Intelligence Service Manipulation Case/Oct. 2013/National Assembly Audit: "I do not pledge loyalty to individuals, which is why I am saying this today."]



After that, he was dramatically appointed as the Prosecutor General during the Moon Jae-in administration after serving in the special investigation team for the Park Geun-hye corruption scandal in 2016.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Prosecutor General Appointment/July 2019: "Many difficult tasks will arise, but I will always act based on certain principles...."]



He resigned after conflicts with the government over investigations into former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and emerged as a savior for the conservative camp during the presidential election phase.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former Prosecutor General Presidential Campaign Press Conference/June 2021: "We must prevent the extension of the rule of these corrupt and incompetent forces and the plundering of the people."]



He was elected as the 13th president with the smallest margin in history, being the first president from a prosecutor background.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/20th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony/May 2022: "I will uphold the Constitution and defend the nation...."]



However, his term was not smooth.



The Itaewon tragedy, the Marine Corps death incident, and continued exercises of the veto power against the large opposition party all caused ongoing conflicts.



The long-awaited meeting with the opposition leader, which only took place after a crushing defeat in the general election, ended without any results.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Meeting with Opposition Leader/Apr. 2024: "The people have been looking forward to my meeting with Representative Lee...."]



The risk associated with First Lady Kim Keon-hee plagued him throughout his term.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/National Address & Press Conference/Nov. 2024: "There are some naive aspects, and I am not making excuses for my wife..."]



He declared emergency martial law at the midpoint of his term.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Declaration of Emergency Martial Law/Dec. 3, 2024: "I declare emergency martial law to protect the free constitutional order."]



Ironically, former President Yoon was dismissed for violating the constitutional order.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



