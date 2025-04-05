Ex-President to lose benefits

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The impeached president will no longer receive the honors typically afforded to former presidents.



Various benefits, including pension and office space, have been revoked, and the level of security has been significantly reduced.



Reporter Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



A security detail has been dispatched to the residence in Hannam-dong where former President Yoon and his wife are staying, even after the impeachment.



They are set to leave this residence soon, but state security will be maintained.



According to the law regarding presidential honors, the Presidential Security Service will provide security for former President Yoon for the next five years.



This is half of the basic security period provided when a president completes their term, and an extension of the five-year security can be requested if necessary.



[Ham Sang-wan/Lawyer: "The presidential security expenses are minimized, and the remaining benefits and honors typically granted to former presidents are no longer applied."]



It has not been decided whether former President Yoon and his wife will return to their apartment in Seocho-gu, Seoul, or move to a different residence due to inconvenience to residents or security reasons.



While security will be provided at the residence chosen by former President Yoon, 'mobile security,' where security vehicles surround the car during trips to and from court for trials, will not be provided.



Due to the impeachment, he will not receive the presidential pension, which is about 15 million won per month.



He will also not receive benefits such as office rent, caregiver support, or medical expenses at national public hospitals, which were previously provided to former presidents.



According to the National Public Official Act, he will not be able to hold public office for the next five years.



As a result of this impeachment decision, he will not receive support for presidential memorial projects, and he has also been stripped of the qualification for burial at the National Cemetery for former presidents after death.



This is KBS News reporter Song Geum-han.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!