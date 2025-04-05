Yoon loses immunity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon has lost his criminal immunity.



This means that investigative agencies can now conduct compulsory investigations into allegations other than the insurrection charges.



Former President Yoon will first have to appear in court as a defendant in a criminal trial for insurrection in ten days.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



Article 84 of the Constitution grants the sitting president 'immunity from prosecution' except for insurrection and treason charges.



With the Constitutional Court's decision to remove him, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has lost this immunity.



It is expected that investigations into the 'allegations of interference in nominations' involving the former president and his wife will accelerate immediately.



The prosecution is investigating allegations that the former president and his wife interfered in the nominations of the People Power Party during the 2022 by-elections and the 22nd general elections held last year.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President-elect; Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "That was 'Give it to Kim Young-sun,' but there's been a lot of talk. In the party... (I will never forget this favor. Thank you.)"



Regarding the emergency martial law, additional charges of abuse of power are expected to be filed.



When the prosecution indicted former President Yoon in January, they initially applied only the charge of being the leader of the insurrection.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to speed up its investigation into the 'allegations of external pressure' related to the Marine Corps member's death, while the police are likely to expedite their investigation into the obstruction of the execution of an arrest warrant.



[Ham Sang-wan/Lawyer: "If important evidence is discovered for separate reasons, there could be requests for detention or warrants."]



In ten days, the criminal trial for insurrection against former President Yoon will officially begin.



Although former President Yoon completely denies the charges, the Constitutional Court has acknowledged a significant number of facts related to the insurrection allegations, making the impact unavoidable.



If the charge of being the leader of the insurrection is recognized by the court, the sentence could be death, life imprisonment, or life detention.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!