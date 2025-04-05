News 9

Global media on Yoon's ouster

입력 2025.04.05 (02:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 4), the world is paying attention to the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Foreign media quickly reported the impeachment ruling, evaluating it as a significant moment in the journey of Korean democracy.

Reporter Kim Yang-soon covers the reactions from major countries' governments.

[Report]

[“President Yoon Suk Yeol is officially impeached.”]

[“South Korea just kicked its president out of office.”]

As the Constitutional Court's ruling was read, foreign media urgently reported the news of the South Korean president's impeachment.

They also broadcasted the reactions of citizens on the ground in real-time.

While it was evaluated as "a significant moment in the journey of Korean democracy," there were also forecasts that "the chaos Korea has experienced for months will continue for the time being."

Regarding former President Yoon, it was pointed out that although he built an image as a guardian of the law by imprisoning former President Park Geun-hye, he has met the same fate.

Foreign interest is also turning towards an early presidential election.

On China's largest portal, Baidu, the top search term was 'Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment, loss of presidency,' and the second was 'Korea presidential election within 60 days.'

There are analyses suggesting that the new leader will have to decide how to respond to China amid domestic political divisions and U.S. economic pressures.

The Japanese government stated that regardless of which regime comes to power in Korea, Japan-Korea cooperation is important.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: “We recognize that close cooperation between Japan and Korea is very important, and we will respond to this as one of the most important tasks for the government.”]

The U.S. Embassy in Korea stated that it respects the democratic institutions and legal processes of Korea, as well as the Constitutional Court's decision, reaffirming the enduring strength of the Korea-U.S. alliance.

China has previously stated that it will not comment in accordance with the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Global media on Yoon's ouster
    • 입력 2025-04-05 02:05:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 4), the world is paying attention to the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Foreign media quickly reported the impeachment ruling, evaluating it as a significant moment in the journey of Korean democracy.

Reporter Kim Yang-soon covers the reactions from major countries' governments.

[Report]

[“President Yoon Suk Yeol is officially impeached.”]

[“South Korea just kicked its president out of office.”]

As the Constitutional Court's ruling was read, foreign media urgently reported the news of the South Korean president's impeachment.

They also broadcasted the reactions of citizens on the ground in real-time.

While it was evaluated as "a significant moment in the journey of Korean democracy," there were also forecasts that "the chaos Korea has experienced for months will continue for the time being."

Regarding former President Yoon, it was pointed out that although he built an image as a guardian of the law by imprisoning former President Park Geun-hye, he has met the same fate.

Foreign interest is also turning towards an early presidential election.

On China's largest portal, Baidu, the top search term was 'Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment, loss of presidency,' and the second was 'Korea presidential election within 60 days.'

There are analyses suggesting that the new leader will have to decide how to respond to China amid domestic political divisions and U.S. economic pressures.

The Japanese government stated that regardless of which regime comes to power in Korea, Japan-Korea cooperation is important.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: “We recognize that close cooperation between Japan and Korea is very important, and we will respond to this as one of the most important tasks for the government.”]

The U.S. Embassy in Korea stated that it respects the democratic institutions and legal processes of Korea, as well as the Constitutional Court's decision, reaffirming the enduring strength of the Korea-U.S. alliance.

China has previously stated that it will not comment in accordance with the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.
김양순
김양순 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.