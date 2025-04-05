Global media on Yoon's ouster

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 4), the world is paying attention to the Constitutional Court's ruling.



Foreign media quickly reported the impeachment ruling, evaluating it as a significant moment in the journey of Korean democracy.



Reporter Kim Yang-soon covers the reactions from major countries' governments.



[Report]



[“President Yoon Suk Yeol is officially impeached.”]



[“South Korea just kicked its president out of office.”]



As the Constitutional Court's ruling was read, foreign media urgently reported the news of the South Korean president's impeachment.



They also broadcasted the reactions of citizens on the ground in real-time.



While it was evaluated as "a significant moment in the journey of Korean democracy," there were also forecasts that "the chaos Korea has experienced for months will continue for the time being."



Regarding former President Yoon, it was pointed out that although he built an image as a guardian of the law by imprisoning former President Park Geun-hye, he has met the same fate.



Foreign interest is also turning towards an early presidential election.



On China's largest portal, Baidu, the top search term was 'Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment, loss of presidency,' and the second was 'Korea presidential election within 60 days.'



There are analyses suggesting that the new leader will have to decide how to respond to China amid domestic political divisions and U.S. economic pressures.



The Japanese government stated that regardless of which regime comes to power in Korea, Japan-Korea cooperation is important.



[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: “We recognize that close cooperation between Japan and Korea is very important, and we will respond to this as one of the most important tasks for the government.”]



The U.S. Embassy in Korea stated that it respects the democratic institutions and legal processes of Korea, as well as the Constitutional Court's decision, reaffirming the enduring strength of the Korea-U.S. alliance.



China has previously stated that it will not comment in accordance with the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



