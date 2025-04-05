Presidental election in 60 days

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The impeachment situation has now shifted to the presidential election situation.



The date for the upcoming presidential election is likely to be June 3.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo reports on the expected election schedule.



[Report]



According to current law, if the president loses their qualifications, a new president must be elected within 60 days.



The acting president is required to announce the election date at least 50 days before the election.



Starting today (Apr. 4), the election date must be set within ten days.



During the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, the presidential election was held on Tuesday, May 9, after fully utilizing the 60 days following the ruling of her removal on March 10.



Considering the short election period and the need for sufficient candidate verification and the guarantee of citizens' voting rights, if the full 60 days are utilized, the election date is likely to be June 3.



Assuming the presidential election is on June 3, the official candidate registration period will be from May 10 to 11, and the official campaign period is expected to run for about three weeks from May 12 until the day before the election on June 2.



The early voting days are expected to be May 29 and 30, five days before the election.



However, since the mock test for college entrance exam is scheduled for June 3, Acting President Han Duck-soo will make a final decision after consultations with the relevant ministries.



Political parties are expected to enter the full-fledged presidential race starting next week with discussions on candidate primary rules.



The National Election Commission has immediately begun the preliminary candidate registration process for the 21st presidential election today.



Once registered as a preliminary candidate, activities such as establishing a campaign office, distributing campaign business cards, and wearing campaign sashes are permitted.



The designation of a public holiday for the early election date and the voting closing time will also be decided by the acting president; during the early election in 2017, it was designated as a temporary public holiday, and voting took place from 6 AM to 8 PM.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



