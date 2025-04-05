Med community demands halt

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 4), the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach the president has brought a new phase to the conflict between the government and the medical community.



The medical community has welcomed President Yoon's impeachment and urged the government to halt the medical reform policies it has been pursuing.



This is a report by Jin Seon-min.



[Report]



The medical community has been in conflict with the government for over a year since the announcement of the increase in medical school admissions.



They welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach President Yoon.



The Korean Medical Association expressed hope that this would be a turning point for medical students and residents to return, urging a re-examination of the increase in medical school admissions and essential medical policies.



The residents' association emphasized that they will never forget the phrase "punishment of residents" contained in the martial law proclamation, stating that it is now time to resolve the situation.



[Park Dan/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Intern Resident Association: "The policies currently being pursued by the Medical Reform Special Committee should be completely halted, and it is appropriate to re-discuss them from the beginning..."]



The association of medical school professors also demanded the abolition of the increase in medical school admissions and medical policies, and called for an end to the oppression of medical students and residents.



In response to these demands for policy suspension, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the relevant department, stated that it will continue to pursue medical reform regardless of President Yoon's impeachment.



A ministry official dismissed the concerns, saying, "Medical reform is being pursued to overcome the crisis in regional and essential medical services," and added, "Nothing will change due to the impeachment."



The Presidential Medical Reform Special Committee plans to extend the terms of its members by one year to continue its tasks, but the momentum for implementation may decrease due to President Yoon's impeachment.



The number of medical school admissions is expected to be determined through deliberation by the Medical Workforce Supply and Demand Committee starting from the 2027 academic year.



This is KBS News, Jin Seon-min.



