Landslide threat after wildfire

[Anchor]



The recent large-scale forest fire has devastated a wide area, significantly weakening the ground.



In this situation, there are concerns that heavy rainfall could increase the risk of landslides, prompting the need for urgent preparations.



Reporter Kim Se-hyun has the details.



[Report]



This is the ignition point of the forest fire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk Province last month.



The area around the graves is completely charred.



The situation is even more severe in the forest where the flames spread.



["This direction is the main spread direction of the forest fire. Look at the fuel (trees) here."]



The trees have turned to charcoal, and due to the 'stem fire' that burned the entire tree, not a single leaf remains.



The damage is similar on the mountain peak side as well.



The forest fire quickly spread to this mountain ridge and jumped to the opposite mountain, carried by strong winds.



Experts diagnose that the ground has weakened as the trees burned down to their roots.



[Moon Hyun-cheol/Vice President of the Korean Society for Disaster Management/Professor at Honam University: "The trees that hold the soil layer have burned, so their roots can no longer perform the function of holding the soil, which increases the risk of landslides."]



Organic matter that retains moisture in the soil has burned, making it impossible for the soil to absorb rainwater properly.



If heavy rain falls in just a couple of months during the summer, there could be not only soil runoff but also landslides.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor at the National Institute of Forest Science, Fire Research Division: "When water is sprayed, it cannot be absorbed into the surface and just flows away. If heavy rainfall occurs, the soil can flow over the surface, causing secondary damage."]



In fact, in California, where a large forest fire occurred last January, there were landslides in various places due to heavy rain the following month.



The topography of the fire-affected areas is also a concern.



The steep slopes can cause the soil to spill more easily.



Forest authorities have initiated an emergency survey to install erosion control facilities in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk that suffered from the forest fire.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



