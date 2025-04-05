News 9

Landslide threat after wildfire

입력 2025.04.05 (02:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The recent large-scale forest fire has devastated a wide area, significantly weakening the ground.

In this situation, there are concerns that heavy rainfall could increase the risk of landslides, prompting the need for urgent preparations.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun has the details.

[Report]

This is the ignition point of the forest fire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk Province last month.

The area around the graves is completely charred.

The situation is even more severe in the forest where the flames spread.

["This direction is the main spread direction of the forest fire. Look at the fuel (trees) here."]

The trees have turned to charcoal, and due to the 'stem fire' that burned the entire tree, not a single leaf remains.

The damage is similar on the mountain peak side as well.

The forest fire quickly spread to this mountain ridge and jumped to the opposite mountain, carried by strong winds.

Experts diagnose that the ground has weakened as the trees burned down to their roots.

[Moon Hyun-cheol/Vice President of the Korean Society for Disaster Management/Professor at Honam University: "The trees that hold the soil layer have burned, so their roots can no longer perform the function of holding the soil, which increases the risk of landslides."]

Organic matter that retains moisture in the soil has burned, making it impossible for the soil to absorb rainwater properly.

If heavy rain falls in just a couple of months during the summer, there could be not only soil runoff but also landslides.

[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor at the National Institute of Forest Science, Fire Research Division: "When water is sprayed, it cannot be absorbed into the surface and just flows away. If heavy rainfall occurs, the soil can flow over the surface, causing secondary damage."]

In fact, in California, where a large forest fire occurred last January, there were landslides in various places due to heavy rain the following month.

The topography of the fire-affected areas is also a concern.

The steep slopes can cause the soil to spill more easily.

Forest authorities have initiated an emergency survey to install erosion control facilities in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk that suffered from the forest fire.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Landslide threat after wildfire
    • 입력 2025-04-05 02:46:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

The recent large-scale forest fire has devastated a wide area, significantly weakening the ground.

In this situation, there are concerns that heavy rainfall could increase the risk of landslides, prompting the need for urgent preparations.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun has the details.

[Report]

This is the ignition point of the forest fire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk Province last month.

The area around the graves is completely charred.

The situation is even more severe in the forest where the flames spread.

["This direction is the main spread direction of the forest fire. Look at the fuel (trees) here."]

The trees have turned to charcoal, and due to the 'stem fire' that burned the entire tree, not a single leaf remains.

The damage is similar on the mountain peak side as well.

The forest fire quickly spread to this mountain ridge and jumped to the opposite mountain, carried by strong winds.

Experts diagnose that the ground has weakened as the trees burned down to their roots.

[Moon Hyun-cheol/Vice President of the Korean Society for Disaster Management/Professor at Honam University: "The trees that hold the soil layer have burned, so their roots can no longer perform the function of holding the soil, which increases the risk of landslides."]

Organic matter that retains moisture in the soil has burned, making it impossible for the soil to absorb rainwater properly.

If heavy rain falls in just a couple of months during the summer, there could be not only soil runoff but also landslides.

[Kwon Chun-geun/Doctor at the National Institute of Forest Science, Fire Research Division: "When water is sprayed, it cannot be absorbed into the surface and just flows away. If heavy rainfall occurs, the soil can flow over the surface, causing secondary damage."]

In fact, in California, where a large forest fire occurred last January, there were landslides in various places due to heavy rain the following month.

The topography of the fire-affected areas is also a concern.

The steep slopes can cause the soil to spill more easily.

Forest authorities have initiated an emergency survey to install erosion control facilities in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk that suffered from the forest fire.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?

“헌법수호 의무 저버렸다”…결정적 인용 사유는?
선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…<br>“중대 위기 없었다”

선포도, 포고령도 ‘위헌’…“중대 위기 없었다”
국회·선관위에 군 투입…<br>“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”

국회·선관위에 군 투입…“독립성 침해, 헌법 위반”
윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”

윤 전 대통령 “안타깝고 죄송” …“당 중심으로 대선 승리하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.