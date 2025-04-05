News 9

Race for presidency begins

입력 2025.04.05 (23:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After ending a tumultuous chapter, the presidential election clock has begun to tick.

With the presidential seat vacant, the political landscape is rapidly shifting towards an early election phase.

Let's start with news from the Democratic Party.

As the announcement of Lee Jae-myung's candidacy approaches, the movements of the non-mainstream candidates opposing the 'Lee Jae-myung trend' have also intensified.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting.

[Report]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung took a day off without any official schedule.

It seems he is taking a breather ahead of the full-fledged presidential primary.

He emphasized recovery and growth right after the former president's impeachment.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Yesterday: "From now on, the real Republic of Korea begins. Together with the people, we will restore the collapsed livelihoods, peace, economy, and democracy with the spirit of national unity."]

He is expected to step down from his party leadership and announce his candidacy soon.

His announcement is likely to come on the 8th, when Acting President Han Duck-soo is expected to declare the date of the presidential election.

Other potential candidates are also expected to announce their candidacies.

Former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan has announced a press conference on the 7th, becoming the first opposition candidate to declare.

Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Kim Dong-yeon, former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who are weighing their candidacies, are also contemplating the timing of their decisions.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party sharply criticized former President Yoon for urging the People Power Party leadership to achieve "victory in the presidential election."

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "It is astonishing that those who have seen their own president impeached for inciting insurrection are so brazen as to pledge victory in the presidential election as if nothing happened."]

They criticized that the People Power Party must first "clearly break away from the insurrection forces" to run in the presidential election.

The Democratic Party leadership has not scheduled any public events for tomorrow (Apr. 6) either.

After the resignation of Lee next week, they plan to launch the Central Party Election Management Committee and transition to a full-fledged presidential election system.

This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Race for presidency begins
    • 입력 2025-04-05 23:03:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

After ending a tumultuous chapter, the presidential election clock has begun to tick.

With the presidential seat vacant, the political landscape is rapidly shifting towards an early election phase.

Let's start with news from the Democratic Party.

As the announcement of Lee Jae-myung's candidacy approaches, the movements of the non-mainstream candidates opposing the 'Lee Jae-myung trend' have also intensified.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting.

[Report]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung took a day off without any official schedule.

It seems he is taking a breather ahead of the full-fledged presidential primary.

He emphasized recovery and growth right after the former president's impeachment.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Yesterday: "From now on, the real Republic of Korea begins. Together with the people, we will restore the collapsed livelihoods, peace, economy, and democracy with the spirit of national unity."]

He is expected to step down from his party leadership and announce his candidacy soon.

His announcement is likely to come on the 8th, when Acting President Han Duck-soo is expected to declare the date of the presidential election.

Other potential candidates are also expected to announce their candidacies.

Former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan has announced a press conference on the 7th, becoming the first opposition candidate to declare.

Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Kim Dong-yeon, former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who are weighing their candidacies, are also contemplating the timing of their decisions.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party sharply criticized former President Yoon for urging the People Power Party leadership to achieve "victory in the presidential election."

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "It is astonishing that those who have seen their own president impeached for inciting insurrection are so brazen as to pledge victory in the presidential election as if nothing happened."]

They criticized that the People Power Party must first "clearly break away from the insurrection forces" to run in the presidential election.

The Democratic Party leadership has not scheduled any public events for tomorrow (Apr. 6) either.

After the resignation of Lee next week, they plan to launch the Central Party Election Management Committee and transition to a full-fledged presidential election system.

This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 다음주 중 퇴거 전망…서초동 사저로 복귀할 듯

윤, 다음주 중 퇴거 전망…서초동 사저로 복귀할 듯
민주, 정중동 속 체제 정비…<br>“국민의힘, 내란과 결별하라”

민주, 정중동 속 체제 정비…“국민의힘, 내란과 결별하라”
분주해진 보수 잠룡들…국민의힘 “분열은 자멸” 단합 촉구

분주해진 보수 잠룡들…국민의힘 “분열은 자멸” 단합 촉구
미 “헌재 결정 존중…한미동맹 안정성 노력”

미 “헌재 결정 존중…한미동맹 안정성 노력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.