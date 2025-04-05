News 9

Conservative bids begin

[Anchor]

Amid the confusion surrounding the presidential election, the People Power Party is also moving busily.

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has officially announced his candidacy, and Minister Kim Moon-soo has hinted at the possibility of running.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

A press conference urging Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo to run for president.

Minister Kim stated, "I have no ambition," but left the door open for a presidential run, saying, "The country cannot go on like this."

[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "Even if we have some differences, I hope this will be a good starting point to achieve democracy in this country."]

Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has formalized his candidacy, stating, "Healing can be done in a day."

He mentioned, "I have thought of this as my last mission in my 30-year political life and have been thoroughly preparing," and announced that he would begin the procedures next week.

Gyeongbuk Governor Lee Cheol-woo also hinted at his candidacy, saying he would dedicate himself fully.

Former party leader Han Dong-hoon, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who have already taken their candidacies for granted, are also contemplating the timing.

Reformist Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok will visit areas affected by wildfires tomorrow (Apr. 6) to kick off his campaign for the presidency.

Within the People Power Party, there have been continuous messages urging unity, stating they do not want "a country led by Lee Jae-myung."

"Division led to Moon Jae-in's presidency," and "We must gather our strength again with urgency," they emphasized.

Citing the Constitutional Court's point that the minority opinion in the National Assembly needs to be respected, they called for reflection from the Democratic Party.

[Jung Kwang-jae/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "We are also questioning the responsibility of the majority party that has been focused solely on the bulletproofing of Lee Jae-myung and the early resignation of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration using majority rule."]

The People Power Party will hold an emergency general meeting tomorrow to discuss measures for stabilizing the political situation and the direction for early presidential election preparations.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

