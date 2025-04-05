Yoon to leave residence next week

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We bring you the latest on former President Yoon Suk Yeol following his impeachment ruling.



He is reportedly still at the Hanam-dong residence, looking for a new place and timing for his move.



Today (Apr. 5), Na Kyung-won, a lawmaker who was at the forefront of opposing the impeachment, visited the residence.



Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is still staying at the Hanam-dong residence on the second day after his impeachment.



It is said that he will leave the residence next week as he needs time for moving preparations and security measures.



Currently, it is highly likely that he will return to his existing residence, a mixed-use apartment in Seocho-gu, Seoul.



This would be the first case of a former president living in a multi-unit housing complex.



Due to inconveniences caused to residents by security, he has also been looking for a third location, but it is reportedly difficult for now due to timing and security issues.



After taking office in 2022, former President Yoon commuted from his private residence for six months until the official residence was completed.



The security office plans to establish a security plan based on that experience.



However, it is reported that they have not yet received a plan for his departure.



Legally, security can be provided for up to 10 years, but it is highly likely to be supported for life as a matter of convention.



Former President Yoon is said to have had lunch with three secretaries from the presidential office, including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, before meeting with the leadership of the People Power Party yesterday (Apr. 4).



Today, he first suggested a tea meeting with Na Kyung-won.



Na stated, "I am saddened by the trial results," and it is reported that former President Yoon expressed concerns about the domestic and international situation and the possibility of an early election.



The organization of the presidential office is also undergoing restructuring.



The presidential office plans to eliminate or reduce staff meetings.



Some employees are expected to move back to their original positions or to the election organization.



The official website service has also been suspended.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



