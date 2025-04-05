News 9

Records transfer begins

[Anchor]

Following the decision to impeach the president, the transfer process for records related to former President Yoon's duties has begun.

The issue at hand is the records related to the emergency marital law, and reporter Hong Seong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has initiated the process of receiving presidential records immediately following the impeachment of former President Yoon.

A transfer promotion team has been established, led by the director of the Presidential Archieves, and discussions with relevant agencies have begun.

The agencies involved include not only the Presidential Secretariat and the National Security Office but also security agencies, advisory bodies, and acting authorities.

Once these agencies organize and submit the presidential records, the Presidential Archives will review the lists and then archive them.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has sent official documents requesting cooperation to ensure that records are not unlawfully damaged or removed during the transfer preparation process.

The completion of the transfer process is expected to be before the next president's term begins.

With only about two months left, the Ministry plans to provide support in terms of personnel and other resources for a swift transfer.

Controversy is also anticipated regarding the disclosure of records related to the state of emergency.

According to relevant laws, presidential records are generally subject to public disclosure.

However, if they fall under six specific reasons, such as posing a risk to national security, access can be restricted for up to 15 years.

The decision on this matter will be made by Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

During the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, then-Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn designated records from the day of the Sewol ferry disaster as non-public, and related lawsuits are still ongoing.

Civic groups have issued statements arguing that records related to the emergency martial law should be made public for the citizens' right to know.

This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.

