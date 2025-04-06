Court cites citizen resistance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



From now on, we will examine what the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach the president was trying to convey to our society.



First, the Constitutional Court emphasized the roles of 'citizens' and 'the people' multiple times, attributing the swift lifting of martial law to the citizens.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



On the day of the emergency martial law, armed soldiers entered the National Assembly.



Citizens confronted the police blocking the entrance to the National Assembly.



["Open the door! Open the door!"]



["(We are also following orders...) Who gave that order? That's illegal!"]



They also assisted lawmakers trying to enter the National Assembly to vote on lifting the martial law.



["Please open the door so we can lift the emergency martial law!"]



They blocked the entry of martial law troops into the National Assembly grounds.



["You can't come in! Don't come! Don't come! You can't be here."]



The Constitutional Court determined that the rapid lifting of the emergency martial law was thanks to the resistance of these citizens.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The National Assembly was able to quickly resolve the demand to lift the emergency martial law due to the citizens' resistance and the passive performance of duties by the military and police..."]



Initially, former President Yoon Suk Yeol's side claimed that there was 'a two-hour coup' and that the martial law was lifted quickly, but the Constitutional Court did not accept this.



The Constitutional Court frequently mentioned the terms 'citizens' and 'the people,' stating that former President Yoon undermined democracy and betrayed the trust of the sovereign people.



The court also stated that from the declaration of martial law by the Rhee Syng-man regime to the state of emergency declared by the Park Chung-hee regime, and the expansion of martial law during the December 12 military coup, it reiterated the painful experiences of the people suffering from the abuse of national emergency powers.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The unconstitutional and illegal actions of the respondent constitute a serious violation of law that cannot be tolerated from the perspective of constitutional protection, as they betray the trust of the people."]



The Constitutional Court concluded that former President Yoon had lost the trust of the people to the extent that he could no longer be entrusted with state affairs.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



