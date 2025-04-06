News 9

Court cites citizen resistance

입력 2025.04.06 (00:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

From now on, we will examine what the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach the president was trying to convey to our society.

First, the Constitutional Court emphasized the roles of 'citizens' and 'the people' multiple times, attributing the swift lifting of martial law to the citizens.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

On the day of the emergency martial law, armed soldiers entered the National Assembly.

Citizens confronted the police blocking the entrance to the National Assembly.

["Open the door! Open the door!"]

["(We are also following orders...) Who gave that order? That's illegal!"]

They also assisted lawmakers trying to enter the National Assembly to vote on lifting the martial law.

["Please open the door so we can lift the emergency martial law!"]

They blocked the entry of martial law troops into the National Assembly grounds.

["You can't come in! Don't come! Don't come! You can't be here."]

The Constitutional Court determined that the rapid lifting of the emergency martial law was thanks to the resistance of these citizens.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The National Assembly was able to quickly resolve the demand to lift the emergency martial law due to the citizens' resistance and the passive performance of duties by the military and police..."]

Initially, former President Yoon Suk Yeol's side claimed that there was 'a two-hour coup' and that the martial law was lifted quickly, but the Constitutional Court did not accept this.

The Constitutional Court frequently mentioned the terms 'citizens' and 'the people,' stating that former President Yoon undermined democracy and betrayed the trust of the sovereign people.

The court also stated that from the declaration of martial law by the Rhee Syng-man regime to the state of emergency declared by the Park Chung-hee regime, and the expansion of martial law during the December 12 military coup, it reiterated the painful experiences of the people suffering from the abuse of national emergency powers.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The unconstitutional and illegal actions of the respondent constitute a serious violation of law that cannot be tolerated from the perspective of constitutional protection, as they betray the trust of the people."]

The Constitutional Court concluded that former President Yoon had lost the trust of the people to the extent that he could no longer be entrusted with state affairs.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court cites citizen resistance
    • 입력 2025-04-06 00:13:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

From now on, we will examine what the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach the president was trying to convey to our society.

First, the Constitutional Court emphasized the roles of 'citizens' and 'the people' multiple times, attributing the swift lifting of martial law to the citizens.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

On the day of the emergency martial law, armed soldiers entered the National Assembly.

Citizens confronted the police blocking the entrance to the National Assembly.

["Open the door! Open the door!"]

["(We are also following orders...) Who gave that order? That's illegal!"]

They also assisted lawmakers trying to enter the National Assembly to vote on lifting the martial law.

["Please open the door so we can lift the emergency martial law!"]

They blocked the entry of martial law troops into the National Assembly grounds.

["You can't come in! Don't come! Don't come! You can't be here."]

The Constitutional Court determined that the rapid lifting of the emergency martial law was thanks to the resistance of these citizens.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The National Assembly was able to quickly resolve the demand to lift the emergency martial law due to the citizens' resistance and the passive performance of duties by the military and police..."]

Initially, former President Yoon Suk Yeol's side claimed that there was 'a two-hour coup' and that the martial law was lifted quickly, but the Constitutional Court did not accept this.

The Constitutional Court frequently mentioned the terms 'citizens' and 'the people,' stating that former President Yoon undermined democracy and betrayed the trust of the sovereign people.

The court also stated that from the declaration of martial law by the Rhee Syng-man regime to the state of emergency declared by the Park Chung-hee regime, and the expansion of martial law during the December 12 military coup, it reiterated the painful experiences of the people suffering from the abuse of national emergency powers.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The unconstitutional and illegal actions of the respondent constitute a serious violation of law that cannot be tolerated from the perspective of constitutional protection, as they betray the trust of the people."]

The Constitutional Court concluded that former President Yoon had lost the trust of the people to the extent that he could no longer be entrusted with state affairs.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 다음주 중 퇴거 전망…서초동 사저로 복귀할 듯

윤, 다음주 중 퇴거 전망…서초동 사저로 복귀할 듯
민주, 정중동 속 체제 정비…<br>“국민의힘, 내란과 결별하라”

민주, 정중동 속 체제 정비…“국민의힘, 내란과 결별하라”
분주해진 보수 잠룡들…국민의힘 “분열은 자멸” 단합 촉구

분주해진 보수 잠룡들…국민의힘 “분열은 자멸” 단합 촉구
미 “헌재 결정 존중…한미동맹 안정성 노력”

미 “헌재 결정 존중…한미동맹 안정성 노력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.