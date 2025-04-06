Court: Yoon's claims contradictory

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon's side has consistently claimed that it was a so-called warning martial law that was intended to end with just a warning.



However, the Constitutional Court pointed out that there is a logical contradiction in this claim, and reporter Kim Tae-hoon will explain this content.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned security threats as the background for the emergency martial law.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "External forces infringing on our sovereignty, including North Korea, and anti-state forces within our society are seriously threatening national security and continuity."]



He also referred to the emergency martial law as a 'persuasive martial law' intended to inform the public of these facts.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "It is not a martial law that oppresses the people with force, but a public appeal in the form of martial law."]



However, the Constitutional Court justices pointed out that there is a logical contradiction in former President Yoon's claims.



They noted that the assertion of 'warning martial law' and 'persuasive martial law' alone indicates that this emergency martial law was not declared in response to a significant crisis or to maintain public order and safety.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "It cannot be seen that a crisis situation existed at the time of the declaration of this martial law that could objectively justify the respondent's judgment."]



The Constitutional Court also stated that considering former President Yoon's expectation that it would take several days to lift the martial law and the fact that he did not inform the public in advance about the 'warning martial law', the purpose of 'appeal' is also questionable.



The Court emphasized that the essence of emergency martial law is to overcome a significant crisis with military force, and that 'persuasive martial law' cannot exist.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



