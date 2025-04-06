News 9

Pro and anti rallies continue

입력 2025.04.06 (03:05)

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 5), the first weekend after the decision to impeach, protests continued in various places on the streets.

Both the opposition and supporters of the impeachment raised their voices.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.

[Report]

["We won! We won!"]

A rally celebrating the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol was held in Gwanghwamun.

Participants in the rally claimed it was a victory for democracy and argued that those involved in the emergency martial law should be punished.

[Hwang Se-ri/Participant of the impeachment welcome rally: "In fact, this is just the beginning. (Regarding the martial law) there needs to be reform for the many law enforcement groups that have indirectly or directly shown their support."]

Jung Chung-rae, the chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, also attended the rally to express gratitude.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Thank you. Thank you, citizens!"]

["Let's protect! Let's win!"]

Hundreds of meters away, supporters of former President Yoon gathered in protest against the impeachment decision.

They held placards with phrases like 'Impeachment is null and void' and 'Dissolve the Constitutional Court,' claiming they would not accept the verdict.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church: "The authority of the 'people's right to resist' is above the authority of the Constitutional Court. From now on, the Constitutional Court should be dissolved by the people's right to resist."]

There were also apologies for not being able to protect former President Yoon.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "Nevertheless, we were unable to protect the president. I, for one, could not protect him."]

The police set up barricades at the site of the pro and anti-impeachment rallies in Gwanghwamun to prepare for potential physical clashes.

The emergency alert that had been issued by the Seoul police was lifted this evening.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

