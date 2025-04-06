U.S. responds to Yoon’s impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The U.S. government has released its first official stance regarding the decision to impeach the president.



They expressed respect for the Constitutional Court's decision and also mentioned the Korea-U.S. alliance.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



The Trump administration, which had been avoiding comments on the political turmoil in South Korea, has issued its first official statement following the Constitutional Court's decision.



In response to a KBS inquiry regarding the impeachment decision, they stated, "We respect South Korea's democratic institutions and legal processes, as well as the Constitutional Court's decision."



This confirms that previous claims suggesting President Trump opposed the impeachment and would support former President Yoon Suk Yeol were "false information," according to the U.S. government.



They also addressed concerns regarding the Korea-U.S. relationship, which has been under scrutiny due to harsh tariff policies and the possibility of South Korea being sidelined in U.S.-North Korea relations.



They stated they would work with Acting President Han Duck-soo to ensure the stability and continuity of the Korea-U.S. alliance.



Expressing hope for a "future of cooperation," they reaffirmed their defense commitments to South Korea.



The United Nations also expressed full trust in South Korea's system following the Constitutional Court's impeachment decision.



[Stephan Dujarric/Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General: "The Secretary General's full confidence in the Republic of Korea's commitment to democratic principles and a peaceful and stable path forward and the institutions of that country."]



While the international community is sending trust in South Korea's democratic system to manage the situation, foreign media predict that confusion will continue for the time being.



There is a possibility that the stark division between conservatives and progressives will deepen during the upcoming presidential election process.



With the U.S.-initiated tariff war intensifying, the difficulty in diplomatic relations between the Korea-U.S. leaders to persuade President Trump is another reason why Korea is expected to face challenges for a while.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



