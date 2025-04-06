News 9

NK reports on Yoon’s dismissal

[Anchor]

North Korea reported the news of former President Yoon's impeachment, but there was no particular commentary.

On the day the impeachment was decided (Apr. 4), Chairman Kim Jong-un inspected the special operations forces training.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin analyzed what this might imply.

[Report]

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency reported on the news related to former President Yoon's impeachment just a day after it occurred.

The news was also published in the Rodong Sinmun.

It reported that the Constitutional Court of South Korea ruled on the impeachment of former President Yoon, stating that all eight judges unanimously decided on an immediate impeachment.

Quoting foreign media reports, it stated, "The chaos that Korea has experienced will not end," but did not provide any commentary.

This is in stark contrast to the two and a half hours it took to report on the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, where they directly criticized it, and is analyzed as an extension of a strategy of ignoring based on the notion of 'hostile two states.'

On the day former President Yoon was impeached, Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the special operations forces.

He personally tested a newly developed sniper rifle, encouraged the soldiers in training, and ordered the enhancement of special operations capabilities.

[Korean Central TV: "In all trainings, our military demonstrated strong independent operational capabilities and the fighting spirit that always wins, showcasing impeccable shooting skills."]

North Korea is expected to immediately utilize the political chaos in South Korea as an opportunity for regime consolidation.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Gyeongnam National University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "They see it as an opportunity to strengthen unified military responses and loyalty to Kim Jong-un, highlighting their superiority and stability."]

In particular, there are analyses suggesting that this year, marking the 80th anniversary of the party's founding, they will focus on accumulating military and economic achievements internally.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

