US imposes 10% global tariff

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Trump administration has implemented a 10% basic tariff against the world.



The first to feel the strain is the United States.



Concerns that high tariffs will stimulate prices have led to a continuous plunge in the U.S. stock market.



This is reporter Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



On the day President Trump announced the reciprocal tariffs.



The New York stock market, which closed before the announcement, rose sharply.



However, the market reacted violently starting the next day due to the higher-than-expected tariff rates.



The three major indices of the New York stock market fell by about 10% over two days.



More than $6 trillion in market capitalization has disappeared, and the volatility index, known as the fear index, has more than doubled.



After last month's interest rate decision meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who had said that the price increase due to tariffs would be temporary, changed his tune.



He stated that tariffs will affect prices for several quarters to come.



[Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chairman: "The tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected and the same is likely to be true of the economic effects which will include higher inflation and slower growth."]



He also mentioned that the scale and duration of the tariff impact are still uncertain, indicating that changes in interest rates will take more time.



[Jason Betz/Personal Asset Manager at Financial Advisory Firm: "What sort of negotiations are going to happen, and what the White House wants to occur for said tariffs to be reduced, we're going to continue to see a market that is just very unhappy."]



The 10% universal tariff took effect today, and country-specific reciprocal tariffs will be applied on the 9th.



The Trump administration has stated that negotiations are ongoing, and countries like Vietnam have made direct contact with President Trump, but no country has yet seen a reduction in reciprocal tariff rates.



[Anchor]



In short, Trump is going his own way, seemingly unfazed by the market shock.



Let's connect live to New York.



Reporter Park Il-jung!



We are facing both internal and external crises.



In fact, there was a tariff shock during Trump's first term as well; how does this compare?



[Reporter]



Yes, back then it was only China that was targeted, but this time it is the entire world.



The level of tariffs is also on a different scale.



While we can expect results from negotiations, the baseline is already high, making it difficult to return to the previous state even if negotiations go well.



The economic environment is also different.



At that time, we were in a period of low interest rates and low inflation that lasted nearly a decade after the global financial crisis.



However, now we are in a situation where economic agents are more sensitive to high interest rates and high inflation.



Thus, concerns about prices are heightened, and warnings are emerging that this will translate into actual indicators.



[Anchor]



To summarize, we should brace for a stronger shock than during Trump's first term, is that correct?



[Reporter]



Yes, we need to pay attention to the fact that the economic outlook itself is changing.



Before the announcement of reciprocal tariffs, we were only worried about uncertainty, but now we have to worry about the actual repercussions of that uncertainty.



When the economy slows down, inflation rates should decrease, but that is not the case now.



Therefore, responding to interest rates is also difficult.



Nevertheless, President Trump shows no signs of backing down.



He has predicted the stock market crash and continues to say that things will get better in the future.



Additionally, he declared through social media that his policies will not change.



He has criticized China's retaliation, claiming they are going down the wrong path, raising concerns about a vicious cycle of retaliation.



Trump is determined to continue, while the Federal Reserve is in a wait-and-see position, making it unlikely for the situation to reverse anytime soon.



This has been a report from New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!