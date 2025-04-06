China eyes Southeast Asia

동영상 고정 취소

China, startled by Trump's tariff attacks, is turning its eyes overseas, particularly to Southeast Asia.



This is a strategy to diversify trade partners, and it seems related to its recent promise of significant support for Myanmar, which has suffered from earthquake damage.



This is reporter Kim Hyo-shin.



This is Yunnan Province in China, which shares borders with three countries: Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos.



Under the slogan "Let's accelerate the new heights of opening up to the outside," an industrial complex is taking shape with cooperation between China and Laos.



As the volume of land cargo transportation between the two countries has recently increased significantly, the road in front of the checkpoint is undergoing expansion to 12 lanes.



[Luo Feng/Representative of Yunnan Mohan Development Investment Group: "Once the China-Laos tunnel opens by the end of 2027, the efficiency of exchanges between the people and logistics of both countries will be much higher than it is now."]



Changes began with the introduction of a high-speed train that covers the 1,000 km from Kunming in China to Vientiane, the capital of Laos, including customs clearance, in under 10 hours.



Since the opening of a freight-only high-speed rail three years ago, trade volume between China and Southeast Asia has been increasing more steeply.



The final stop of the train is Vientiane, Laos.



Signs using Chinese characters are increasingly found throughout the streets.



Since the opening of the high-speed rail, southern China and Laos have been connected as a daily living area.



[Laotian high school student: "(The China-Laos) train not only guides us to China but is also our future."]



China has also sent rescue teams to Myanmar, which has suffered from a strong earthquake, and promised support worth 20 billion won.



China is strengthening its economic influence along with its soft power in Southeast Asia, a region it has turned to for trade diversification.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Yunnan Province, China.



