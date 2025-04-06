News 9

Spring rain eases fire fears

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 5), the first weekend of April started with spring rain.

There is also a lingering regret about why it has taken so long for the rain to come.

This is Lee Jeong-hoon, a meteorological specialist.

[Report]

Rain begins to fall in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk Province, where the scars of wildfires remain charred.

By the afternoon, spring rain spread across the entire Yeongnam region, reaching as far as Mt. Juwangsan in Cheongsong, where the wildfire had spread.

Unseasonable heavy snow fell in the high mountains of Gangwon Province.

A heavy snow warning was issued for the northern mountainous areas of Gangwon, with about 20cm of snow accumulating on Hyangrobong and Mt. Gwangdeoksan.

With this rain and snow, the concerns about wildfires during the Chuseok holiday, when many people visit graves, have significantly decreased.

Over the past 10 years, an average of more than 10 wildfires have occurred during the Cheongmyeong and Hansik periods, with about 4 of those caused by visitors and grave visitors.

However, today, with 5 to 20mm of rain falling nationwide, no wildfires occurred.

[Lee Byeong-du/Director of Forest Disaster Environment Research Department, National Institute of Forest Science: "If 5mm falls, there will be no wildfires for half a day, and if 10mm falls, the effect lasts for more than a day..."]

Another round of spring rain is forecasted for mid-next week, but we cannot be complacent.

As the cumulative precipitation until March this year is about 60% of the average, if clear weather continues, it could become dry at any time.

Accordingly, the Korea Forest Service has maintained the wildfire crisis alert at the 'serious' level nationwide, focusing on crackdowns on illegal burning, and emphasized the need to be careful not to accidentally start fires.

This is KBS News, Lee Jeong-hoon.

공지·정정

