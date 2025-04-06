News 9

100 days after Jeju Air crash

[Anchor]

The day after tomorrow, April 7th, marks the 100th day since the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.

Today (Apr. 5), reporter Yang Chang-hee attended a memorial service for the victims held at Muan International Airport.

[Report]

The bereaved families of the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster pay their respects by laying chrysanthemums.

Although the season has changed from winter to spring, tears do not stop due to the lingering sorrow.

During the memorial performance filled with longing for those who have passed, sobs can be heard from various places.

What makes it even harder for the bereaved families is that they still do not know why the passenger plane disaster occurred.

The government's investigation into the accident is expected to take over a year, and the related investigation is progressing slowly, leaving their hearts frustrated.

[Park Han-shin/Representative of the 12·29 Jeju Air Passenger Plane Disaster Bereaved Families Association: "Only a thorough investigation of the truth and strict punishment can soothe the injustice of the victims and heal the wounds of the bereaved families, even if just a little."]

Local governments have pledged to support the establishment of a special law for truth-finding and support for the bereaved families, and to do their best to build a memorial park.

[Kim Young-rok/Governor of Jeollanam-do: "We will closely cooperate with the National Assembly for the prompt enactment of the special law, and we will do our utmost to create a memorial park that reflects the painful lessons of the disaster and honors the precious deceased."]

The Bereaved Families Association will hold a memorial event at Muan Airport on the 7th, which marks exactly 100 days since the disaster occurred.

Additionally, on that day, a special committee on the passenger plane disaster will hold a subcommittee meeting in the National Assembly to discuss the proposal of a comprehensive special law for truth-finding and support for the victims' families.

This is KBS News, Yang Chang-hee.

