Ali, Temu push into local market

[Anchor]

If you only look at the prices, there is no place like this.

This is about Ali, Temu, China's ultra-low-cost shopping mall.

In addition to price competitiveness, delivery speed is expected to increase in the future, but this is not entirely good news.

Jo Eun-ae reports.

[Report]

Recently, Temu has been recruiting domestic sellers with a somewhat unique business model.

Sellers cannot set their own prices.

The price is automatically determined by entering only the supply price, which is a strategy to maintain the lowest price.

[CEO of Temu partner company A/voice altered: "If you set the supply price at 7,000 won, the system automatically checks and if the market price is really 9,000 won, then it will be 8,000 won, and if it’s not selling well, then it will be 7,000 won...."]

Although the initial profits may inevitably be somewhat lower, sellers want to join.

[Yeom Soo-young/Online manager of a company preparing to join Temu: "Companies like Temu or Ali have a significant share of the overseas market through their aggressive marketing. I think this is their biggest advantage."]

AliExpress is also expanding support for domestic companies' overseas sales by leveraging its global sales network.

For the time being, they are waiving fees and providing foreign language translation services for free.

The active recruitment of domestic sellers is aimed at securing sellers who can handle orders and deliveries domestically to increase delivery speed and boost market share.

[Kim Jae-kyung/Sales manager of a Temu partner company B: "When they hold specific events or sales activities, they initially do not charge fees and advertise in various places. They say they spend 100 billion won on advertising for the '100 Billion Festa'."]

Ali and Temu are ranked second and third in e-commerce users, following Coupang.

The number of users reaches 8.7 million and 7.8 million, respectively.

As they grow, domestic e-commerce companies and small domestic sellers are finding it difficult to avoid cutthroat competition.

This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae.



