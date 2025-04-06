News 9

Muse of Lee Sang and Kim Whanki

입력 2025.04.06 (03:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Genius poet Lee Sang, genius painter Kim Whanki.

The commonality between these two men, who represented the Korean art world, is that they both fell in love with the same woman.

The dramatic story of Kim Hyang-an unfolds on the musical stage.

Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

Master Kim Whanki engraved his heartfelt feelings in words next to the works he left behind.

The object of that longing was none other than his wife, Kim Hyang-an.

["Shall we die together? Shall we go somewhere far away?"]

The confession that genius poet Lee Sang often uttered led college student Byeon Dong-rim to give up her studies and choose love.

["Even if it seems like we can't meet, we are connected...."]

When Lee Sang passed away at the age of twenty-seven, she met her second husband, Kim Whanki, and the two ignited their artistic spirits by inspiring each other.

[Kim Rye-won/Kim Hyang-an role: "I think he is like a very warm sunshine. Not only himself but also he shines warmly on others around him, allowing them to move forward...."]

In this musical, the stories of Byeon Dong-rim, whom Lee Sang loved, and Kim Hyang-an, whom Kim Whanki loved, are presented separately.

In particular, it contains a timeless message of comfort through the life of the new woman of that time, who overcame pain and grew.

[Choi Soo-jin/Kim Hyang-an role: "It must have been a difficult era to do so, but even when compared to modern times, I think it is really 'progressive' in that she tried to stay one step ahead...."]

Dong-rim and Hyang-an, who lived a fiery life filled with love.

["Because of you~"]

The driving force of their passionate lives was, like the lyrics, 'because of you.'

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Muse of Lee Sang and Kim Whanki
    • 입력 2025-04-06 03:20:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Genius poet Lee Sang, genius painter Kim Whanki.

The commonality between these two men, who represented the Korean art world, is that they both fell in love with the same woman.

The dramatic story of Kim Hyang-an unfolds on the musical stage.

Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

Master Kim Whanki engraved his heartfelt feelings in words next to the works he left behind.

The object of that longing was none other than his wife, Kim Hyang-an.

["Shall we die together? Shall we go somewhere far away?"]

The confession that genius poet Lee Sang often uttered led college student Byeon Dong-rim to give up her studies and choose love.

["Even if it seems like we can't meet, we are connected...."]

When Lee Sang passed away at the age of twenty-seven, she met her second husband, Kim Whanki, and the two ignited their artistic spirits by inspiring each other.

[Kim Rye-won/Kim Hyang-an role: "I think he is like a very warm sunshine. Not only himself but also he shines warmly on others around him, allowing them to move forward...."]

In this musical, the stories of Byeon Dong-rim, whom Lee Sang loved, and Kim Hyang-an, whom Kim Whanki loved, are presented separately.

In particular, it contains a timeless message of comfort through the life of the new woman of that time, who overcame pain and grew.

[Choi Soo-jin/Kim Hyang-an role: "It must have been a difficult era to do so, but even when compared to modern times, I think it is really 'progressive' in that she tried to stay one step ahead...."]

Dong-rim and Hyang-an, who lived a fiery life filled with love.

["Because of you~"]

The driving force of their passionate lives was, like the lyrics, 'because of you.'

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 다음주 중 퇴거 전망…서초동 사저로 복귀할 듯

윤, 다음주 중 퇴거 전망…서초동 사저로 복귀할 듯
민주, 정중동 속 체제 정비…<br>“국민의힘, 내란과 결별하라”

민주, 정중동 속 체제 정비…“국민의힘, 내란과 결별하라”
분주해진 보수 잠룡들…국민의힘 “분열은 자멸” 단합 촉구

분주해진 보수 잠룡들…국민의힘 “분열은 자멸” 단합 촉구
미 “헌재 결정 존중…한미동맹 안정성 노력”

미 “헌재 결정 존중…한미동맹 안정성 노력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.