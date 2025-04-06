Muse of Lee Sang and Kim Whanki

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Genius poet Lee Sang, genius painter Kim Whanki.



The commonality between these two men, who represented the Korean art world, is that they both fell in love with the same woman.



The dramatic story of Kim Hyang-an unfolds on the musical stage.



Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



Master Kim Whanki engraved his heartfelt feelings in words next to the works he left behind.



The object of that longing was none other than his wife, Kim Hyang-an.



["Shall we die together? Shall we go somewhere far away?"]



The confession that genius poet Lee Sang often uttered led college student Byeon Dong-rim to give up her studies and choose love.



["Even if it seems like we can't meet, we are connected...."]



When Lee Sang passed away at the age of twenty-seven, she met her second husband, Kim Whanki, and the two ignited their artistic spirits by inspiring each other.



[Kim Rye-won/Kim Hyang-an role: "I think he is like a very warm sunshine. Not only himself but also he shines warmly on others around him, allowing them to move forward...."]



In this musical, the stories of Byeon Dong-rim, whom Lee Sang loved, and Kim Hyang-an, whom Kim Whanki loved, are presented separately.



In particular, it contains a timeless message of comfort through the life of the new woman of that time, who overcame pain and grew.



[Choi Soo-jin/Kim Hyang-an role: "It must have been a difficult era to do so, but even when compared to modern times, I think it is really 'progressive' in that she tried to stay one step ahead...."]



Dong-rim and Hyang-an, who lived a fiery life filled with love.



["Because of you~"]



The driving force of their passionate lives was, like the lyrics, 'because of you.'



This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.



