Hanhwa ends slump with win

[Anchor]



The Hanwha Eagles, who had been struggling with their worst start to the season, managed to turn the tide with a dramatic comeback victory against the Samsung Lions.



Moon Hyun-bin shone with two home runs, including a go-ahead shot, and four RBIs, awakening the previously silent Hanwha lineup.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



Hanwha, who recently fell into a four-game losing streak, struggled against Samsung's powerful lineup, with ace Ryu Hyun-jin giving up a home run right from the first inning.



In the top of the sixth inning, lead-off hitter Noh Si-hwan got on base, but immediately attempted to steal and was thrown out, dampening the team's momentum.



After that, Ryu Hyun-jin gave up a solo home run to Diaz and was taken out, leaving Hanwha trailing 5-1 until the seventh inning.



However, in the top of the eighth inning, Moon Hyun-bin ignited the dormant Eagles.



After a fierce battle with Lim Chang-min on the tenth pitch, he hit a solo home run over the right-center field fence.



Following Moon Hyun-bin's impressive hit, Lee Jin-young also hit a two-run homer, allowing Hanwha to quickly close the gap to just one run.



Samsung responded with a solo home run from Kim Heon-gon, but Hanwha, regaining their focus, managed to turn the game around in the top of the ninth inning.



With two outs and a 2-strike 3-ball count, a pitch clock violation by Samsung's closer Kim Jae-yoon resulted in a ball being called, giving Lim Jong-chan a second chance, and Noh Si-hwan's hit created a first and second base opportunity.



Then, stepping up as the troubleshooter, Moon Hyun-bin delivered a dramatic three-run homer with a lightning-like swing.



[Commentary: "I can't believe it!!!! A go-ahead three-run home run!! It brings down Kim Jae-yoon."]



Hanwha achieved a dramatic comeback victory with Moon Hyun-bin's consecutive home runs, escaping the four-game losing streak.



[Moon Hyun-bin/Hanwha: "The team morale wasn't good, but I'm really happy that I could end this (four-game losing streak)."]



Lotte also achieved a complete victory over Doosan, with both pitching and hitting in harmony for a change.



Starting pitcher Park Se-woong struck out nine batters over seven innings, delivering a scoreless performance, while home run king Yoo Kang-nam hit a massive 130-meter home run, thrilling the home fans in Busan.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



