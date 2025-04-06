News 9

Hyundai Capital crowned champions

[Anchor]

This season's strongest team, men's volleyball Hyundai Capital Skywalkers, has risen to the champion position by defeating Korean Air Jumbos.

Leo, who soared alongside Heo Su-bong as a dual threat, was named the MVP of the championship match.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Hyundai Capital's momentum, with just one win left until victory, was formidable.

In the early part of the first set, veteran Jeon Kwang-in showcased his experience with dedicated defense and crucial wall-like blocking, boosting the team's morale.

When the atmosphere shifted towards Korean Air, the invincible duo, Heo Su-bong and Leo, took flight.

After successfully executing a service ace that set the stage for a comeback, Leo drew cheers from the fans, while Heo Su-bong proved himself as the best power hitter in the league with his heavy back-row attacks.

After a close contest, the moment was sealed with a Korean Air attack error, confirming a 3-1 victory, and the players all rushed onto the court to celebrate the joy of their fifth star.

[Heo Su-bong/Hyundai Capital: "Thanks to the fans this season, winter was warm for us. The players really drew strength from the fans, and we completed the treble. I am truly grateful..."]

Leo claimed his third championship match MVP, solidifying his position as the best foreign attacker in the V-League.

[Leo/Hyundai Capital: "I am very satisfied to be playing volleyball at this age, and I feel like I can still play until I'm forty."]

Hyundai Capital achieved the treble for the first time in the club's history by winning the cup tournament, regular league, and championship match, signaling the dawn of a new dynasty.

On the other hand, in the women's championship match, Heungkuk Life suffered a comeback loss to Jung Kwan Jang, extending Kim Yeon-koung's last dance to tomorrow's fourth match.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

