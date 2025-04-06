Jeonbuk on winning streak
입력 2025.04.06 (03:53)
In the K League 1, Jeonbuk defeated Daejeon with consecutive goals from Jeon Jin-woo and Jeon Byeong-gwan, achieving their first back-to-back wins of the season.
As soon as the second half began, the previously cautious Jeonbuk revealed their sharp claws.
Jeon Jin-woo, who received a penetrating pass from Kang Sang-yoon, scored his third goal with a relaxed chip shot.
Gaining momentum, Jeonbuk dismantled Daejeon with a perfect triangular pass in the 44th minute of the second half.
Once again, the pass initiated by Kang Sang-yoon went through Thiago and was finished by Jeon Byeong-gwan.
With consecutive goals from Jeon Jin-woo and Jeon Byeong-gwan, Jeonbuk continued their 17-year unbeaten streak against Daejeon away from home.
Kim Seung-seop of Gimcheon Sangmu struck a shot that hit the top of the Daegu goal.
Adding a header goal from Yoo Gang-hyun, Gimcheon overwhelmed Daegu and closed the gap to the league-leading Daejeon by 2 points.
