Jeonbuk on winning streak

In the K League 1, Jeonbuk defeated Daejeon with consecutive goals from Jeon Jin-woo and Jeon Byeong-gwan, achieving their first back-to-back wins of the season.

As soon as the second half began, the previously cautious Jeonbuk revealed their sharp claws.

Jeon Jin-woo, who received a penetrating pass from Kang Sang-yoon, scored his third goal with a relaxed chip shot.

Gaining momentum, Jeonbuk dismantled Daejeon with a perfect triangular pass in the 44th minute of the second half.

Once again, the pass initiated by Kang Sang-yoon went through Thiago and was finished by Jeon Byeong-gwan.

With consecutive goals from Jeon Jin-woo and Jeon Byeong-gwan, Jeonbuk continued their 17-year unbeaten streak against Daejeon away from home.

Kim Seung-seop of Gimcheon Sangmu struck a shot that hit the top of the Daegu goal.

Adding a header goal from Yoo Gang-hyun, Gimcheon overwhelmed Daegu and closed the gap to the league-leading Daejeon by 2 points.

