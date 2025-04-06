Ballunteer premieres tonight

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KBS Sports entertainment program 'Ballunteer', featuring retired soccer stars including Lee Young-pyo, will compete against top futsal teams across the country and donate the prize money.



The regular program 'Ballunteer', enhanced by Lee Chan-won's cheerful commentary, will premiere tonight in about an hour on Channel 2.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il reports.



[Report]



[Lee Chan-won/Commentator: "Wow~ Wow~" "You have to block it! They blocked it."]



[Lee Chan-won Comment: "Kicking the ball and donating. The futsal entertainment 'Ballunteer' featuring Korea's soccer legends!"]



After 10 episodes on YouTube last year and a pilot broadcast during the Lunar New Year this year,



KBS Sports entertainment 'Ballunteer', which has received love from viewers, will have its first regular broadcast tonight.



Ballunteer is also the name of the team.



It consists of retired soccer players such as Lee Young-pyo, Hyun Young-min, Jung Dae-se, Kim Young-kwang, and Jeon Ga-eul.



The Ballunteer team, with an average age of 41, will compete against futsal masters from across the country for prize money.



The Ballunteer team faces as many as five teams in a single day, and all winnings will be donated.



[Lee Young-pyo/Ballunteer Coach and Player: "We will do our best to gather as much money as possible and donate it to meaningful places that we want."]



The multi-talented trot singer Lee Chan-won adds more excitement as the commentator.



[Lee Chan-won/Commentator: "Jung Dae-se needs to move a lot at the front."]



You can check how retired soccer players will compete against local futsal champions in 'Ballunteer'.



KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!